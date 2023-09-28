Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/28/2023 – 5:23

Cancer is one of the leading causes of premature death among women. Millions of lives could be saved if they had more access to prevention and treatment. Experts demand a feminist approach to the issue. Cancer is one of the three main causes of premature death among women under 70 worldwide. Each year, 2.3 million of them die prematurely from the disease. Now, a new analysis has concluded that 1.5 million of those lives could be saved if key risk factors were eliminated and early detection improved. Another 800,000 deaths could be avoided if all women had access to adequate treatment.

A new commission from scientific journal group The Lancet – created to give recommendations to policymakers on health and social care systems – notes that discussion about cancer in cisgender women often focuses on types of cancer such as breast and breast cancer. cervix. However, around 300,000 women under the age of 70 die every year from lung cancer, and 160,000 from colorectal cancer.

In recent decades, the number of deaths from lung cancer in women has been higher than from breast cancer in many high-income countries, says Isabelle Soerjomataram, deputy chief of the Cancer Surveillance Division at the International Agency for Research on Cancer. (Iarc) and co-chair of the Lancet commission.

Feminist agenda for social change

The fact that women have such poor access to cancer prevention, detection and treatment is largely due to gender inequalities. The Lancet commission therefore calls for a new feminist agenda for cancer treatment, which addresses the issue of inequality.

In health systems, cancer treatment and research, women’s needs need to be taken into account much more intensively in order to reduce the overall risk of cancer for women.

A new report “Women, power and cancer: A Lancet commission” involved a highly diverse international team of researchers in the fields of gender studies, human rights, law, economics, social sciences, prevention and treatment of cancer and defending the interests of patients.

“Globally, women’s health often focuses on reproductive health and maternal health, which goes hand in hand with narrow anti-feminist definitions of women’s value and role in society, while cancer remains completely underrepresented,” says Ophira Ginsburg, senior clinical research consultant at the National Cancer Institute’s (NIH) Center for Global Health.

Cancer risks in women

According to the commission, the causes and risk factors of cancer in women need to be studied further, as they are less known than those involving cancer in men. For example, there is a lot of evidence suggesting that there is a link between certain products predominantly used by women, such as skin lighteners and hair straighteners, and an increased risk of cancer.

Many are not even aware of several preventable risk factors. About 1.3 million women of all ages died in 2020 as a result of four of the most important risk factors for cancer: tobacco, alcohol, obesity and infections.

A 2019 study showed, for example, that only 19% of women who attended a breast cancer screening in the UK knew that alcohol was a major risk factor for breast cancer.

“We believe it is time for governments to address this issue with gender-specific policies that raise awareness and reduce exposure to these risk factors,” says Isabelle Soerjomataram.

Women set aside their own needs

Because many women around the world are also disadvantaged in terms of educational and employment opportunities, they often cannot afford expensive cancer treatments.

There is yet another problem: because men tend to take less care of their children, women with cancer often neglect their own health, notes report co-author Nirmala Bhoo-Pathy, from Universiti Malaya, in Malaysia, and Queen’s University Belfast, in Northern Ireland.

“Due to gender norms, women are expected to prioritize family needs over their own health, which sometimes leads them to delay seeking health services.”

Women as unpaid caregivers

Discriminatory gender roles also lead women to assume the majority of unpaid care for cancer patients – most of the time without this being properly valued by society. Therefore, the Lancet commission calls for the introduction of fair and inclusive salary standards for the care of cancer patients.

According to the commission, female disadvantage in many societies also hinders the professional advancement of women in leadership positions in cancer research, practice and policy. This is one of the main reasons why there is so little cancer prevention and treatment specifically for women. This also applies to hospitals, treatment centers and research institutes, of which only 16% are headed by women worldwide.

Strengthening women’s rights

Therefore, the commission advocates the inclusion of gender-specific issues in all cancer-related policies and guidelines to ensure that they meet the needs and aspirations of all women.

Strategies are also needed to increase women’s awareness of cancer risk factors and symptoms, as well as to improve equitable access to early detection and diagnosis of the disease. This could also be better ensured through equal representation of women in leadership positions.