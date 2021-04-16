Gesundes self-confidence certainly does not detract from this topic: “We, an evolutionary biologist and a cultural scientist, believe that we can reconstruct what actually went wrong between women and men.” So let’s go. The key messages presented by the Dutch-German team of authors Carel van Schaik and Kai Michel in their macro-historical gender history are quickly outlined: Evolution knows no intention. It is not biological dispositions that result in sexisms, but rather cultural frameworks, above all institutionalized religion as an instrument of power.

According to the authors, many of our ancestors, from some primates to hominids to hunters and gatherers, knew differences (“sexual dimorphism”), but little inequalities between the sexes. Accordingly, women compensated for physical inferiority through exclusive knowledge or alliances. That changed with the Neolithic Revolution. Because of the agriculture, the cultivation of plants and the private property now to be protected, men had to be present more often than before.

Women as spoils of war

The wives marrying into the “patrilocal” families lost their network. Grains pushed iron-rich meat and calcium-containing nuts from the menu, which was particularly bad for women who were more prone to deficiency symptoms. Because infants were weaned earlier, births increased. The care of the offspring, previously a joint venture, was exclusively assigned to the mother. This “accumulative cultural evolution”, a slow consolidation of various developments, extends over thousands of years and finally turns wrong with the emergence of ever larger communities.



Carel van Schaik and Kai Michel: “The truth about Eva”. The invention of inequality between women and men.

The prehistoric settlement of Göbekli Tepe in Turkey, the oldest parts of which date from the tenth millennium BC. And which is now a World Heritage Site, is intended to illustrate what happened: In the ruins of a “proto temple”, equipped with images of wild animals, a “dark and threatening mixture of potency, aggression and death” arises. The hunt is exaggerated, the contact with otherworldly powers to the privilege of the male “inner circle”. Everyday piety, shaped by women, is first curbed, then defamed. As states form in the Middle East, the development continues. Aurochs are no longer hunted, but enemies. Women are spoils of war. With the introduction of legal texts, the lived “male bias” is enshrined.

The most notorious sign of puberty in the history of religion

The conclusions are well known: we have adopted a world in which masculinity is the unquestioned norm. Pioneering thinkers of the “patriarchal matrix”, such as Simone de Beauvoir, are accordingly extensively recognized. Gerda Lerner’s story of the “emergence of patriarchy” in Mesopotamia between about 3100 and 600 BC. Was godmother, but is significantly expanded. Pierre Bourdieu is the author of the thesis that rule does not work without the “monopoly of legitimate symbolic violence”.