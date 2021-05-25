VThe comprehensibility and uniformity of a language are a great asset, especially with German. In contrast to almost all other European languages, it still encompasses different cultural areas today; German is the official language in seven countries across the country or regionally.

Of course, language is not a static, standardized construct for all time. Dialects, regional peculiarities and specialist vocabulary are just as much a part of every living language as sociolinguistic codes that mark educational barriers within a language community. In this respect, languages ​​and their use are a product of cultural and social dynamics – including standardization in writing and word for the purpose of comprehensibility and uniformity.

In this respect, it is not only understandable, but inevitable, that the change in gender relations is now also reflected in the spoken and written language. No matter how much linguistics insist that a generic masculine does not refer to the biological gender of the person referred to, language also has a representative function. Women can feel included in a generic masculine (“citizen”). Why they should, however, is not a question of grammar, but of social negotiation processes. The dominance of the male form can also be read in such a way that it preserves a status in which a woman was a person of inferior rights and her visibility is low.

The masculine falls by the wayside

It is now largely undisputed that language should be used in a gender-sensitive manner. It becomes difficult where “sensitive” is interpreted as “fair” and it is not clear how all gender concepts that can be hidden behind the figure “diverse” can be depicted in a non-discriminatory manner – unless each male is eliminated or feminine ending and replaced it with genderless x-forms like Bürgx.

<br />



But it is also less fair where gender sensitivity brings new discrimination with it and releases the dynamics of exclusion. More and more public administrations, scientific institutions and parts of public service broadcasting believe that they are authorized to change language according to rules they have set themselves. There are bizarre things in abundance, not only the ubiquity of politicians as a result of fleeting listening comprehension, but also going to the sauna with colleagues. In many cases the masculine simply falls by the wayside.

The matter is too serious for things to take their course. Grammatical and syntactic strategies such as passive and infinitive constructions are indisputable from the point of view of justice. However, they presuppose grammatical routines, the mastery of which should not be presupposed. Stylistic strategies with the goal of more gender sensitivity are linguistically more delicate. The simultaneous use of the male and female forms is cumbersome, but harmless. The popular nouning of adjectives (voters instead of voters, students instead of students) is and remains logically nonsensical.

A red line is crossed with changes to spelling and typography – especially since the more harmless interventions such as slash variants with or without hyphen are being replaced by new forms of word formation, such as with inner I or inner colon as well as the asterisk (“gender star”).

Trying to come up against the underlying ideas of justice with the argument of uniformity and intelligibility of language may be criticized as an evasive maneuver. But comprehensibility, readability and readability, grammatical correctness and clarity do not only serve practical purposes such as easy listening comprehension, concentration on the important facts and legal certainty.

Gender margins the learning difficulties and immigrants

Questions of justice in the strict sense are also involved when the manipulation of ortho and typography is likely to make learning and using grammar and vocabulary more difficult. This affects not only students and people who want to learn German as a second or foreign language. In an immigration society, in which language acquisition is a key to social integration and professional qualification, this form of language policy has an exclusionary effect. The same applies to the more than six million Germans who are barely able to speak and write in their native language, even in its simple form.

The 41 scholars and language practitioners of the intergovernmental council for German spelling have therefore refused to this day to include spelling and typographical changes in the official rules of the German language. It has to stay that way. It is more than scandalous that institutions within the sovereignty of the state ignore this set of rules. In the form of language, they destroy a basis for living together in society.