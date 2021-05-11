“We have regressed dozens of years on women’s rights issues”, Said the Ambassador Secretary, Delphine O. The official, French delegate to the UN, spoke with members of the Marianne Association, which brings together French-Argentine women, professionals and leaders in their areas of action.

In a virtual meeting that had the participation of the Ambassador of France in Argentina, Claudia Scherer — Effosse, the European Union Ambassador to Argentina, Aude Maio-Coliche and before some 80 members, Delphine O presented the most important world summit on gender equality, after the 1995 Beijing summit.

Convened by UN Women and organized by the governments of Mexico and France, the Generation Equality Forum began in the Aztec country in March and April, where proposals for concrete actions were presented, in order to achieve definitive changes on gender equality issues.

The second instance will take place from Paris, from June 30 to July 3, by virtual platform. Access will be free and open to the international community, not only to heads of state –among them, President Alberto Fernández- and diplomats, but also to representatives of feminist groups and members of civil society.

Goals were not achieved

“In 25 years we have not reached the objectives set.” In 1995, that international conference was held in Beijing with 40 thousand activists, 189 countries that have signed the platform for action and have committed themselves to advance the equality of men and women in the world.

Now, 25 years later, Delphine O claims that those objectives have not been achieved.

“Why haven’t we reached equality?” wondered the French Ambassador to the United Nations.

To begin with, he denounced that there were no mechanisms to control the application of those commitments. That is States around the world have not kept their promises.

On the other hand, he affirmed that “unfortunately, in all the continents: in Europe but also in Africa, Latin America and the United States, we have seen with some fear a very powerful growth of conservative, retrograde and reactionary movements who, without any shame and in a totally determined way, have affirmed their wishes to do roll back progress on women’s rights. Wielding family values, the education of children and so on, they encouraged the return of women to their homes ”.

According to the official, another of the reasons that completed the picture was -without a doubt- the Covid 19 pandemic, what “set us back at least ten years on equality between men and women”.

Much has been said about the growth of domestic violence during isolation but another less cited consequence, perhaps, is that of economic inequities: the Ambassador highlighted the fact that women have been and are “on the front line against the disease”. This forced them, in many cases, to ask for licenses and even quit their jobs to take care of their children.

In this sense, the figures are scary: according to Delphine O, 75% of the occupational decline during the pandemic corresponds to female employment and women only hold 35% of jobs in the world.

Also, there was a setback in the distribution of tasks in the homes, which ends up outlining a clearly unequal situation.

The great victory of legal abortion

At the end, the French Ambassador to the United Nations highlighted the “great victory” that the legalization of abortion meant for Argentine women. It should be noted that our country joined together with France a coalition for the sexual and reproductive rights of women. In this sense, Delphine O stated that, with this achievement, Argentina shows that the right of women to dispose of their own body it is not of a continent or a region but it is a universal right ”.

The Generation Equality Forum It is a world summit that aims to make a balance of the progress but also unfortunately of the returns, in the last 25 years on gender equality. Also, it is proposed to launch a new dynamic of action.

Former Marianne president Patricia Pellegrini told Clarion that, like the one in Mexico, the one in Paris – which it was to be at the Gate of Versailles, With an international turnout of thousands of people, it will be –finally- “a very important meeting with a very modern, advanced virtual platform, much more than a simple meeting room. Upon entering, the participant will see a kind of Lobby in 4D, with people walking, banners, movement. It will be something very interactive, very dynamic and by clicking on each room, you will be able to enter the different auditoriums ”.

In the midst of a situation as unfortunate as the health emergency, the advantage is that anyone from any corner of the globe who is interested, you will be able to access this world summit that takes place in Paris, at no cost, comfortably from your home, with a true sense of presence.

The meeting between Delphine O and the Marianne Association, chaired by the Argentine Lisa Ocampo and the French Sophie Veber, was facilitated by the partners Marianne del Chapitre France (Argentines living in France or French women who returned to their country, after having lived in ours. ) Florence Pinot and Gabriela Martin (Medina Laime).

