As the years go by we are moving more and more towards the gender equality between men and women in companies not only in the automotive sector, i.e. equal conditions and opportunities for men and womensame rights and treatment within the workplace. This involves several fundamental aspects:

Equal Access to Opportunities: Hiring and Promotions : men and women must have equal opportunities to be hired and promoted to positions of responsibility and leadership.

: men and women must have equal opportunities to be hired and promoted to positions of responsibility and leadership. Training and Development: equitable access to training programs, professional development and career opportunities. Equal Pay supported by the European Directive 2023/970: Equal Pay for Equal Work : women should receive equal pay with men for work of equal value and responsibility.

: women should receive equal pay with men for work of equal value and responsibility. Pay Transparency: promote transparency in pay policies to prevent pay discrimination. Inclusive Work Environment and Respect for Diversity: Corporate Culture : create a corporate culture that values ​​and respects gender differences, promoting an inclusive environment.

: create a corporate culture that values ​​and respects gender differences, promoting an inclusive environment. Anti-Discrimination Policies: adoption of policies and measures to prevent and combat all forms of discrimination and sexual harassment. Work-Life Balance: Conciliation Policies: implementation of policies that support the conciliation between work and private life, such as flexible working hours, teleworking and parental leave. Equal Participation in Decision-Making Processes: Representation in Key Roles: ensuring balanced representation of men and women in decision-making roles and on boards of directors. Awareness and Training on the Topic of Gender Equality: Awareness Programs: promotion of training and awareness programs to increase awareness of gender equality among employees.

Implementing gender equality is not only a matter of social justice, but also brings economic and competitive benefits to companies. Several studies show that companies that promote gender diversity tend to have better financial performance, greater innovation and a more positive work environment.

How to achieve gender equality between men and women

There are several tools through which it is possible to achieve gender equality, including the passage through a certification such as the one that Dekra has recently delivered to the Engineering Groupleader in digitalisation for companies and public administrations, namely the Certification of the management system Gender Equality. Gender Equality Certification is a official recognition which certifies a company’s commitment to promoting gender equality within its work environment. This certification can be requested by companies of any size and sectorboth public and private, and aims to ensure socially responsible and inclusive work activities.

Gender Equality Certification for Public Procurement

Gender equality certification can positively impact companies’ ratings in public procurementthanks to the attribution of reward scores to certified companies. The ISO 53800:2024 standard provides guidelines for the promotion and implementation of gender equality and women’s empowerment, further strengthening the regulatory and operational framework for organizations wishing to obtain this certification.

How to request certification from DEKRA

Gender equality certification can be requested at Dekra by organizations of any size and sector, public or private, to ensure socially acceptable work activities. Promotes continuous improvement in corporate risk management and stakeholder relationships.

Regulatory changes include award scores for certified companies in public procurement and the promotion of salary transparency for equal pay between men and women, as established by the European Directive 2023/970. In addition, the ISO 53800:2024 standard for the promotion of gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Gender Equality Certification already issued by Dekra

Dekra Testing and Certificationan independent company specialized in inspections and certifications, supported the Digital Transformation Italian Engineering companywith approximately 15,000 employees and 80 offices in Europe, the United States and South America, in the organizational assessment process based on six key indicators: culture and strategy, governance, HR processes, growth opportunities and inclusion for women, gender pay equity, parenting support and work-life balance. During the audits, Engineering stood out for its clarity of action priorities and promotion of inclusion.

Toni Purcaro, Executive Vice President Dekra Group and President Dekra Italia and Marcella Tesone, Group Talent Director & DEI Director of Engineering

“It is a privilege for us to have delivered the gender equality certification certificate to the Engineering Group – the words of Toni PurcaroExecutive Vice President Dekra Group and President Dekra Italia – This result confirms that, in Dekra’s agenda, sustainability is a fundamental theme, which allows us to put women and every single individual at the center. In fact, the certification favors the promotion of a new corporate culture focused on 360-degree inclusion”.

→ All the news on Dekra Italia