Certification on gender equality is one of the most important tools through which companies demonstrate active participation towards the culture of inclusion, diversity and equal opportunities, themes that have increasingly been at the center of the vision corporate, in particular in the context of the commitment to the sustainability objectives of the United Nations 2030 Agenda.

According to a recent study conducted by InfoRoomsthe IT company of the Italian Chambers of Commerce, in collaboration with Values ​​20the community of international experts created to support the topic of public policy values ​​within the G20, gender equality is the first among the sustainability objectives declared by a sample of 53 thousand companies, made up of startups and SMEs, innovative companies and Italian non-profit organizations.

The analysis was carried out thanks to the testing of an algorithm based on machine learning applied to the declarations contained in the corporate objects of companies in search of textual similarities with the individual sustainable development goals (SDGs).

In the absence of shared criteria for recognizing the commitment to sustainability, the study tried to exploit the power of artificial intelligence to draw the profile of a phenomenon of growing importance but still difficult to quantify.

The topic of sustainability has received growing attention from policy makers, investors and consumers in recent years. In general, awareness of the impact of human activities and social and economic models on the quality of life and substantial respect for people’s rights has grown globally.

From the point of view of companies, also driven by the search for greater competitiveness and the strengthening of relationships with customers and consumers, the ranks of those who recognize the importance of basing their activities on recognized and recognizable sustainability principles has expanded. To the point that, like other elements that give value to business activity, such as the brand, the phenomenon of greenwashingi.e. the attempt to improve the public image through the distorted or exaggerated presentation of sustainable practices, including gender gaps.

Precisely to implement concrete and verifiable strategies, in July 2021 the Italian government launched a “National Strategy for Gender Equality” within which one of the main tools is the Certification tool, introduced with the aim of improving the possibility for women to access the job market, leadership and harmonization of life times. The certification of gender equality for businesses also represents one of the central initiatives within the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) for achieving the transversal objective of gender equality and for supporting women’s empowerment . From this perspective, companies’ commitment is increasingly developing on the work-life balance and welfare front, creating the conditions for a more attractive work environment in line with the expectations of the people who work there.

And InfoCamere is also committed to this front. After a process started several years ago, the company recently obtained certification on gender equality according to the UNI/PDR 125:2022 standard, being assigned a “compliance” value of 81%, significantly higher than the necessary 60% threshold to obtain certification.