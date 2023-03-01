Based on a ruling by the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judiciary (TRIFE), in the process of appointing the 3 directors and the president of the INE, it was defined that the gender of the person occupying the presidency must be a woman. This sentence of TRIFE It is one more step in the consolidation of the gender equality in Mexico. The highest electoral body will be chaired for the first time by a woman. Like the highest organ of the Federal Judiciary, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), who holds the presidency of the SCJN is for the first time a woman.

This message from the highest authorities of the Judicial power of the Federation is essential in a country where femicides officially recognized by the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP) They exceeded 900 cases as of 2019. the SESNSP reports from 2017 to 2022 the following numbers of femicides in Mexico: 742, 898, 943, 947, 980, 948. As can be seen from 2017 to 2019, femicides increased by 27% according to official figures from the government of Mexico. Percentage that is maintained until 2022, except for 2021 when the increase was, compared to 2017, 32%.

OF GENDER VIOLENCE. Feminicides is just a piece of data on gender violence. INEGI published a report: “Violence against women in Mexico”. The data is a sample of the violent gender inequality that our country is experiencing: “In 2021, at the national level, of the total number of women aged 15 years and over, 70.1% have experienced at least one incident of violence, which can be psychological, economic, patrimonial, physical, sexual or discrimination in at least one area and exercised by any aggressor throughout his life. Psychological violence is the one with the highest prevalence (51.6%), followed by sexual violence (49.7%), physical violence (34.7%) and economic, patrimonial and/or discrimination violence (27.4%). (SESNSP, the complete report can be consulted at the link: https://www.inegi.org.mx/tablerosestadisticos/vcmm/ ​​).

The evolution of violence against women in Mexico from 2021 to 2016 is maintained, increasing by 4%. Dear reader, do the counting exercise anywhere in Mexico 10 women over the age of 15, for example, in the truck, the supermarket, in line for tortillas or at the movies, in short, where you can count up to 10 women. Of these women, more than 7 have suffered or are suffering physical, psychological, sexual, economic or patrimonial violenceat home, school, transportation or work.

It is the x-ray of a nation where the State is failing There is no freedom without violence. There is no equality without violence. It is a task of Statebut also of every Mexican and Mexican.

PARAGRAPHS: BEGINNING OF THE MONTH AND ELECTION LAWS. This is the first day of March. We are three months away from a reform of the electoral laws in Mexicoapplicable in the federal electoral process of the 2024 presidential election. This is legally based as follows: On the one hand, the beginning of the electoral process is established by the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Procedures (LEGIPE) in its article 225, first section: “The ordinary electoral process begins in September of the year prior to the election…”. On the other hand, article 105 of the Mexican Constitution establishes in its section II: “…Federal and local electoral laws must be promulgated and published at least ninety days before the beginning of the electoral process in which they are to be applied, and during the same there can be no fundamental legal modifications…”. For a legal reform to take effect in the 2024 presidential and legislative elections, it must enter into force before May 1 of this year. In addition, in the next three months, if there are disagreements, appeals against them must be filed with the SCJN. And, this highest federal judicial body must resolve them before May 30. Otherwise you can start at Mexico a process of ungovernability. The demonstrations for and against the reforms approved by the federal Congress are a sign that this scenario can occur. Until yesterday, Monday, February 28, they had not entered into force, since the President of the Republic has not published them. For this reason, each day that passes, the period of three months will be reduced. There can be many hypotheses. But, yes, that of a scenario of ungovernability should be considered, without a doubt by all the actors in the country’s political and economic action. To continue analyzing.