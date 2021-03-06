This week, the marks obtained on the professional equality index fell. Unsurprisingly, the 2021 vintage should be even better than that of 2020. “Last year, our management proudly announced that the company had obtained a score of 94 out of 100, with 39 out of 40 for equal pay. », Recalls Sophie Fratczak, general secretary of the CGT Capgemini union. “An exemplary note in terms of pinkwashing! she laughs. On the ground, we observe significant inequalities between women and men in society. “

The devil is nestled in the “details”

The overall score must be presented to the CSE, as well as the five indicators that make it up (40 points for equal pay, 20 points for ensuring as much increase for women as for their male colleagues, 15 points for ensuring increases for women returning from maternity leave, 15 points for having promoted the same proportion of women and men and 10 points for those who have at least 4 women among the 10 highest positions).

The problem is that many women were hired at lower coefficients than their male colleagues and this situation has continued. Sophie fratczak General secretary of the CGT Capgemini union

“The CSE should not be satisfied with the presentation of the note, but rather play a spur role,” insists Léna Quer-Riclet, consultant at Syndex, an expertise firm for employee representatives. The devil is indeed nestled in the “details”. “Not only were compensation comparisons made within each entity, but also between men and women at the same coefficient,” explains Sophie Fratczak. And that’s the rub. “The problem is that many women were hired at lower coefficients than their male colleagues and this situation has persisted. For example, among functional analysts, male senior consultants are 97% classified as executives, while their female colleagues are only 50% ”, denounces the unionist.

Objectify the observations made in the field

There is no question of limiting action for professional equality to the sole presentation of the index. The economic and social database (BDES), compulsory for companies employing at least 50 employees, which collects information on their broad economic and social orientations, includes a section on professional equality and a great deal of information is included. For elected officials, whose delegation time has been greatly reduced by the Macron ordinances, it is not always easy to get hold of it. “We can provide assistance to elected officials within the framework of“ social policy ”expertise, one of the axes of this expertise is, in fact, professional equality. In this context, we can have access to data such as individual remuneration, ”explains Léna Quer-Riclet. Information that makes it possible to objectify the observations made in the field by employee representatives and to propose measures to improve the situation.

“In a large company in which we carried out an expertise, elected officials observed an increase in wage inequalities between women and men even though a salary catch-up envelope intended for women had been put in place during the negotiations. mandatory annuals. We were able to identify that all increases were granted by managers. As they had integrated the existence of this “equality” envelope, they flagged all the individual increases in the direction of men. We therefore recommended that the “professional equality” envelope be allocated by HR, ”she says.

40% of companies do not have an equality agreement

Obtaining a score above 75 does not exempt from the obligation to negotiate a tie agreement. This obligation is, however, slight. It is not necessary to reach an agreement but to start negotiations, the management can, following a report of disagreement, unilaterally establish an action plan for equality. “According to the latest figures that we have and which go back five years, 40% of companies had neither an equality agreement nor an action plan and only 0.1% were sanctioned”, protested Sophie Binet, confederal leader of the CGT in charge of gender equality.

Many companies are currently negotiating teleworking agreements. An Ipsos survey for Boston Consulting Group highlights the inequalities that exist between women and men in the experience of teleworking: less space for oneself, more frequent interruptions… So many good reasons not to forget to take into account the kind in this negotiation!