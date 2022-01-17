Edition of the Daily Mail reported about gender and racial diversity in the upcoming Harry Potter series.

The casting list cited by the tabloid notes that for the role of James Potter, Harry’s father, the makers are looking for an actor “Asian, black, African, ethnically ambiguous, multiracial, indigenous, Hispanic, Latino, Middle Eastern, South Asian, Indian, South -East Asian or Pacific origin.

It is also noted that the role of Lily Evans, the mother of Harry Potter, they want to offer a “gender non-conforming, non-binary, trans woman.”

In addition, according to the publication, the role of Peter Pettigrew should be played by a “gender non-conforming, non-binary, trans man.”

In January 2021, it became known that the American television company HBO will release a series based on the adventures of the wizard Harry Potter. It was previously reported that several circumstances could prevent the project from being brought to life: J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter books, must approve the idea of ​​​​creating a series, and then the companies need to negotiate with the NBCUniversal media corporation, which owns a contract for broadcasting films and a variety of content related to Harry Potter .