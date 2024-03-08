Gender Gap: disparity also in loans, men receive double the amount of loans

Gender disparity is also confirmed in bank credit: it almost goes to men double the loans compared to womenAnd. The stock of loans to families granted by institutions in 2023 amounted to over 474 billion euros: of these 164 billion was paid to men, 95 billion to women and 216 billion refer to joint financing contracts.

This was revealed by Fabi, according to which overall the credit gender gap is almost worth it 70 billion on a national scale: the credit granted to women is equal to 20.1% of the total compared to 34.5% of that of men, while joint loans are worth 45.5%. However, the distance between women and credit does not divide Italy in two: the gap is homogeneous, in fact, in all geographical areas of the country. The worst regions are Campania, Puglia, Veneto, Sicily, Basilicata, Lombardy, Piedmont and Calabria, where credit is granted to female customers does not exceed the national average of approximately 20%. Three o'clock bestI, on the other hand, am Valle d'Aosta, Sardinia and Lazio where bank financing for women reaches 25% respectively, 23.2% and 22.9%. In Molise, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia-Romagna, Umbria, Marche, Trentino-Alto Adige, Abruzzo, Tuscany and Liguria, the female credit shares range from 20.8% to 22.4%.

The bank credit map shows how access to financing in Italy is predominantly male and how widespread the phenomenon is throughout the national territory. From North to South, men are granted much more credit than women, and if the primacy of gender discrimination is entirely southern, the credit market for female customers is struggling to take off even in the northern territories. The reasons for this disparity are common: lower employment rate, reduced salaries and pensions, limited attitude to risk, lower capital endowments (properties in particular) necessary for bank guarantees.

There are eight out of 20 regions where the numbers of bank credit in favor of women struggle to exceed a fifth of the total. The primacy of the gender gap is assigned to Campania, black shirt with 16.6% of the credit granted to women, compared to the 32.3% given to male customers and with a gender difference which translates into almost 5 billion euros less. Among the eight worst regions, five are in the South, where on average women were granted only 18% of mortgages and loans while men received an average of 35% of the total. In these regions, the average gap, in economic terms, stands at 3 billion euros, starting from a minimum of half a billion less granted to female banking customers in Basilicata, moving on to 4.3 billion in Sicily and Puglia, up to reach almost 5 billion in Campania, while in Calabria it stands at 1.1 billion euros. The one that gives the most space to women in credit is, by far, the Aosta Valley, with 25% of loans granted to female customers, well above the national average of 20% by five basis points. In this region, out of a total of 1.1 billion euros, female customers are entitled to approximately 290 million euros, with a gender gap of only 100 million compared to male customers.

Significant gender differences – observes the Fabi analysis – also in the northern area of ​​the country, where regions such as Veneto prevail, with only 18% of loans granted to women – equal to 7.7 billion – against almost 35 % attributed to male customers (equal to double in economic terms or 14.7 billion euros) and Lombardy, where men are entitled to 34% of the credit disbursed while women only correspond to 19.2%. Compared to the overall amount, quantifiable at 106.7 billion, loans to women in that region are worth 20.4 billion compared to the 36.3 billion granted to male customers. A less accentuated situation of disparity is recorded only in the Central regions, where the gender gap reaches a peak of 5.9 billion in Lazio, followed by Tuscany with 4.2 billion and with an area average of 22% of the funding allocated to women versus 34.6% to male customers.

“It is a fact that gender equality also involves access to credit – the general secretary of Fabi, Lando Maria Sileoni – and if this still acts as a lever to satisfy the aspirations and projects of Italian families, financial inequality runs the risk of differentiating its realization. The distance between credit and women does not divide Italy in two but widens the discrimination gender and if financial inclusion still represents a pillar for the country's economic and social growth, the “money” factor must also make a difference. Throughout Italy, however, there is a wide disparity between men and women in access to bank credit. It's a problem that born in the bank, but it is not the responsibility of the banks if, unfortunately, these differences exist, which arise from afar, from social and even cultural reasons.

The same disparities are found, among other things, with regards to salaries and pensions, which are lower for women, factors which then influence access to credit. It is necessary to study all possible measures to reduce these gaps. Gender equality must not remain just a slogan, but must concretely start from financial inclusion. The banks, from their point of view, could do their part by increasing dedicated loans at subsidized rates”. “I suggest two proposals: they could be evaluated specific forms of public guarantee for womennot just those entrepreneurs, or they could be studied tax incentivesfor example to increase deductions on interest paid to banks” concludes Sileoni.