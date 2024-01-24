Home page World

Press Split

Susanne Hochreiter, presenter Armin Wolf and journalist Heinz Sichrovsky in the ZIB2 news studio. © Screenshot ORF2/orf.at/ZIB2 January 23, 2024, 10 p.m

Austrian Chancellor Nehammer plans to ban gender by 2030. A TV debate on the topic on ORF shows the hardened pro and con points of view.

Munich – Gender has been a hot topic for years – in Austria and Germany, in politics and at the regulars' table. For some it is an expression of equality, for others it is paternalism. The government in Austria is now apparently planning a fixed line that will provide material for discussion.

Gender ban in Austria? Government plans leaked

The government in Lower Austria made it clear in 2023: They are not a fan of gender. And established a gender ban. Binnen-I, gender gap, gender star and colon are therefore prohibited in Lower Austrian authorities. For this purpose, double naming is used in official documents.

Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer is now following suit and plans to ban gender by 2030. This also means internal I, asterisks and colons in administration, such as today.at reported. This should be part of the “Austria plan” that Nehammer wants to present to his party colleagues on Friday (January 26th). So it's clear that the topic of gender is currently coming back into focus. There has already been ridicule and malice from other parties and the question of whether Nehammer doesn't have more important things to do. In a broadcast by the Austrian television station ZIB2 a debate now got completely out of hand.

Debate about the pros and cons of gender on ORF2

On January 23rd, the literary scholar Susanne Hochreiter and the journalist Heinz Sichrovsky met in presenter Armin Wolf's news studio to take up the gender debate. Anyone who read Sichrovsky's column in the Crown knows that he has a clear anti-gender stance. In the live performance he starts straight away: “The whole thing seems counterproductive to me, rather pointless. A kind of linguistic climatic bonding. It doesn’t benefit anyone.”

Wolf asks what annoys Sichrovsky about gender. “Language is the center of my activity, also a large part of my obsessions. And language is a very sensitive plant. If you chop such primitive stakes into it, everything will disappear.”

Susanne Hochreiter, presenter Armin Wolf and journalist Heinz Sichrovsky. (Montage) © Screenshots ORF2/orf.at/ZIB2 January 23, 2024, 10 p.m. (3)

Moderator asks: “Are you an agent of the Gender Stasi?”

Then the opposing voice can have its say. Armin Wolf asks Susanne Hochreiter: “Are you an agent of the Gender Stasi?” The equal treatment officer at the University of Vienna reacts calmly: “I am a feminist researcher who has been involved in gender research for 30 years.” She is of the opinion that everyone Language participants should be included and everyone would use language to shape reality.

And further: “It is also a question of precision. Who am I talking about?” Language is there for all of us and should therefore also express diversity – people would experience visibility and it is part of their identity. Hochreiter believes: “The gender debate is always used manipulatively. It’s the same thing that the Chancellor is doing right now.” And Sichrovsky? He first thinks about a language police again and then says: “I talk how I want and I write how I want.”

In Germany, on the other hand, there have already been debates about whether, for example, presenters on television should be allowed to gender. But Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder also announced a gender ban.