The study at the University of Glasgow, Scotland is called Gender bias in video game dialogue, It was directed by Dr. Stephanie Rennik and has two particular aspects. One is current and takes an approach of counting and evaluating the discourse. However, another refers to video games that focus on installments of the last 50 years.

The study was developed with a sample of 50 RPG video game titles.

The results of the first approach showed that, in principle, there are fewer female main characters, and that the casts also have them in a lower proportion compared to men.

Of these 50 video games, Only eleven allow you to choose the genre and of these, only two titles manage to balance the dialogues of their protagonists.. We mean that it allows the female characters to have more speech than the male ones ―the trilogy mass effect and Dragon Age 2―.

On the other hand, when trying to optimize the speech of female characters in video games, only 36% of the titles allowed it, while when trying to optimize the speech of the male characters, 65% of the deliveries allowed it.

Furthermore, it is not only that, but the female characters have very short conversations with the other characters; and they are also quite secondary, Therefore, although they have an “appearance”, this does not guarantee or imply that it is a real construction or at least comparable to the male characters.

On the other hand, we have the diachronic phase that involved monitoring the appearance of female characters. The results include a growth in it, each decade the appearance of characters rose, so if things continue towards, in 2036 the gender gap that includes the appearance of female characters would have to be closed.

However, This leaves the other minorities that barely emerge in representation in a very difficult position. However, Dr. Rennik proposes a mechanism that could improve the appearances but even more the construction of the characters without depending on the gender, what is suggested is the gender flipping (gender change).

Video games: What is gender flipping?

The idea is the diversification of the genre, it suggests building the characters with their respective roles and towards the end giving only the gender change twist. In this way it would be possible to propose diversity without the normed binary limits and what they suppose.

Gender flipping in video games would propose a new flowering that would not be governed by the binary constructs of gender., nor the designations that they suppose, but rather they would act against the pre-established. In other words, we will get a role with all the necessary qualities but in the “other gender”, somewhat deconstructive, from the perspective of already corroborated gender biases.

