LONDON. It is a law that would make life easier for transgender people in Scotland but the British Conservative government of Rishi Sunak wants to block it: the Gender Recognition Actthe law recently passed in Scotland’s parliamentary assembly, must not pass.

The initiative born on the initiative of the independence and national-progressive executive of Edinburgh seeks to de facto liberalize in the northern nation the registry correction of documents for transgender people (also for minors over 16) with the simple registration of the person concerned with a ad hoc register. But the Scottish affairs minister in London, Alistar Jackwill, on the basis of constitutional doubts vis-à-vis the general framework of UK law, make use of the Scottish law blocking powers reserved by section 35 of the Devolution Act 1998 to UK central government.

A choice that the Edinburgh authorities, led by the first minister and leader of the pro-independence SNP Nicola Sturgeon, have already denounced as “an outrage” to the democratic will of the Scots. And against which they have announced appeals up to the Supreme Court of the Kingdom.

The Scottish prime minister has warned London adding that his government is ready to “rigorously” defend its powers up to the highest court of the United Kingdom. The impending stalemate on the law sours already tense relations between London and the Scottish government, less than two months after the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) saw its efforts to hold a new referendum on the Scottish National Party (SNP) thwarted by the UK’s Supreme Court. ‘independence.

«We will defend the law in the Supreme Courtif necessary, he declared. “What I can say generally is that we will absolutely, robustly and rigorously and with a very, very, very high degree of confidence defend the legislation,” the Scottish first minister said.

Sunak’s government would therefore have decided to block the promulgation of the law before the expiry of the deadline set for Wednesday. Under devolution rules, which led to the establishment of the Scottish Parliament in 1999, London can block a law if ministers believe it will have an “adverse effect on the functioning” of UK law as a whole. In particular, according to Secretary Alister Jack, the British government’s secretary of state for Scotland, who will take legal steps on Tuesday to confirm the move, there is a risk that the bill will have a «negative impact» on equal opportunities legislation across the UK.

«I have decided to issue an order pursuant to article 35 of the Scotland Act of 1998, preventing the Scottish Parliament’s Gender Recognition Bill from proceeding to Royal Assent,” said Jack. The royal assent can be made to coincide with the promulgation of the law necessary to bring it into force. Jack said that while transgender people who are going through the process to adjust their legal gender deserve “respect, support and understanding,” his decision was based on the legal implications. “I have not taken this decision lightly,” he added. “The bill would have a significant impact on, inter alia, equal opportunities issues in Scotland, England and Wales. I concluded, therefore, that this is the necessary and correct course of action.”

But what does article 35 of the Scotland Act? The UK government can take legal action to block royal assent to a bill if the Secretary of State “has reasonable grounds to believe that it would be incompatible with any international obligation or with the interests of national defense or security, or if he legislative changes that the Secretary of State has reasonable grounds to believe could adversely impact the application of the law to reserved matters”. If Sunak goes ahead with blocking the law, as announced today, he will become the first head of government in Downing Street to use the blocking mechanism.