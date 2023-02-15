Behind the harmless animals and characters from children’s series such as Teens Titan, Pokémon, Dragon Ball either sponge Bob hides gender bias. 77% of the episodes seen by youngsters reproduce traditional gender roles or, what is the same, distinguish between the complacent and affectionate image of women and the strength and power of men. Something that translates into two forms of violence against the female figure: physical —in 19% of the products for children between 7 and 12 years old— and psychological —22.8% male cartoons exercise it. This is what has been revealed latest study by the Association of Women Filmmakers and Information Media (CIMA) which has analyzed 707 episodes of the 40 series, for children between 3 and 12 years old, best valued by the public on IMDB.

In 2022, minors spent an average of four hours a day connected to a screen outside the classroom —traditional television and platforms—, according to Barlovento Comunicación. In those hours they have learned that “they must have highly developed family attachment and they don’t,” explained Fátima Arranz, director of the investigation, last Thursday at the presentation of the report at the European Parliament office in Madrid. When there is a protagonist, the family has a relevant weight in the plot in almost half of the series; however, when they are, it is ignored 71.7% of the time. The expert points out the importance of paying attention to this group because they are forming their identity and looking for references based on visual stories.

It is difficult for minors to find an image with which they can see themselves represented: almost 70% of the protagonists are men and the percentage is only equaled in the minor characters. For example in sponge Bob all major drawings are male, including her pet snail, except for Sandy the squirrel, who appears in very few episodes. And it is that, although most of what children see are animals or objects, they respond to a gender.

The study ensures that it continues to promote that girls are not heroines – they are only 21% of the total characters – and that they have no leadership capacity. Female figures are almost always rescued by men, while only 32% of men are released by women. But they have gained space in the professions: 50% do jobs that are not traditionally feminine.

The fact that alarms the former marketing director of RTVE Alejandro Perales is that male drawings are still 100% anchored in jobs considered to be for men. Perales insisted during the presentation of the report on the need to focus not only on empowering them, but also on deconstructing the stereotype of the boy. “It’s like in advertising, girls get into male toys, but they don’t get into female ones.” An idea that was also supported by the cultural adviser at the Madrid City Council, Isabel Rosell: “They don’t want to fit into their traditional role, but they don’t know how to do it in the new values ​​either.”

Only 3.3% of directors and 1.8% of scriptwriters of fiction programs for children are women. Something that does explain why the existence of the feminine depends on the masculine: in 93% of the viewing, women talk about men, care and love for the family.

The “old age” is at odds with the drawings

The underrepresentation of women has not been the only thing studied by Arranz’s team. Experts are concerned about the image that children’s series give about adults. Luis, a retired pediatrician and public during the presentation, wanted to convey his concern for “old age”: “We older people do not know the world of children. Before in the consultation I could approach them talking about Espinete, but now they ridicule us ”. Generally, the adults are grandparents, teachers and neighbors, but interpreted from a “denigrating treatment”, says Perales. The production companies, according to the expert, are moved by their interest and so they want young people to reject the figure of authority that turns off their television. Rosell, who also worked at the BBC at the time of the teletubbiesthinks the same: “We are raising isolated children with their own language that distances them from adults.”

The study has also measured the opinion of producers, politicians and parents. Parents feel that there is no longer control over programming, neither on television nor on the Internet, and that it is a problem that children have the possibility of watching content 24 hours a day. And they are the ones most blamed by the production companies and the administration because, for both actors, they are the ones who have the final responsibility. However, it is the public power that has the most ambiguous position and hence the complex legal system behind children’s content.

Perales assures that Spain has been in a legal blockade for six months. Before the approval of the General Audiovisual Communication Law in July, the self-regulation code for television content and children operated. “Anyone who sees it can say that the failure has been absolute in terms of its development,” explains the expert, who also participated in its creation. “But there was a rule that, in its own way, worked. Now, the implementation of the new law has annulled that document. The problem? The standard does not work because “it entrusts all its development to co-regulation models” —between the State and private companies—, but “it does not encourage visual operators to generate these frameworks, because without codes, there is no regulation.” Therefore, according to the former member of RTVE: “We had little, but now we have nothing.”

Experts agree that fostering a critical spirit in children is one of the main solutions. However, Perales points to the responsibility of the elderly: “To the extent that we are effective in blocking content that is harmful to minors, we will leave more room for content that is appropriate.”

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP