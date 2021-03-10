More than 736 million women in 158 countries around the world have suffered some type of sexual or physical assault in their lives, according to a WHO report together with UN Women, the largest analysis ever. The agencies warn that the figures would be higher, since they do not address the impact of the pandemic, which has exacerbated inequalities and gender violence.

One day after millions of women took to the streets around the world to claim their rights and demand an end to the multiple violence they suffer daily, the World Health Organization (WHO) together with UN Women published a chilling report : one in three women has suffered physical and sexual violence at least once in her life by her partner. An analysis based on a data collection between the years 2000 to 2018, leaving out the last year of the pandemic.

Violence against women, according to the largest research by a public institution to date on the prevalence of gender violence, continues to be alarming and it affects more than 736 million women in 158 countries. Violence that begins in adolescence: one in four women between the ages of 15 and 19 will have experienced violence from an intimate partner.

Demonstration against violence against women on International Women’s Day, Bogotá, Colombia. © Marina Sardiña

Gender-based assaults hit one in four young people

Domestic violence affects a quarter of young women and continues into adulthood, where rates are highest; between 30 and 39 years old. “Throughout their lives, one in three women, which is equivalent to about 736 million, are subjected to physical or sexual violence by their partner or sexual violence by a person who is not their partner, a figure that has remained practically unchanged in the last decade “, said the director of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, which clarified that 6% of women who have suffered physical or sexual abuse were attacked by third parties.

It is precisely this perennial and constant violence that worries the organization, something that feminist organizations have been denouncing for years and that was the main motto of the marches called last Monday, March 8, during International Women’s Day.

In the last year, this violence has had a new aggravation: the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected women the most in all areas: “Violence against women is endemic in all countries and cultures, it causes damage to millions of women and their families and has been aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic, “said the WHO director general, adding that it is a critical situation that cannot be stopped with a vaccine.

To combat the silent pandemic that is the structural violence inflicted by men, it is necessary, according to the report, “deep-rooted and sustained efforts on the part of governments, communities and individuals”, which go through changing sexist and patriarchal attitudes, reviewing the laws that protect women and educate with a gender perspective in all spheres of life.

“We can prevent violence with legal tools, reforming discriminatory laws. We can prevent it with economic tools, reinforcing women’s economic rights and wages. We can prevent it with educational tools through school programs that challenge gender stereotypes, promote healthy relationships and provide comprehensive sexuality education, “explained the senior official, adding that social tools must be added that challenge social norms that support” harmful masculinities. ”

Stigma reduces complaints of gender-based violence

However, although the figures are disturbing, these could be much higher than those highlighted by the institution, since they do not reflect the abuses committed against women during the last year of the pandemic, which in regions such as Latin America have increased dramatically. drastic. More than 2,300 women were victims of femicides during 2020, according to a mapping by the Latin American Network against Gender Violence.







Accounting for femicides, in one of the most lethal regions for women, is an almost impossible task since there is no official or unified classification of this gender-aggravated murder, nor is there a regional body in charge of accounting for them. figures, according to independent organizations, maintain a historical underreporting.

In Colombia, for example, gender-based violence increased 175% during the months of confinement, according to local feminist organizations. That was one of the reasons why on Monday, March 8, thousands of women marched through the country’s capital, Bogotá.

“I’m tired of being afraid. Really not everyone understands the inequality we live in, what it is to be a woman and how to live with this in a patriarchal and macho society. It is not fair that nobody does anything, we have to unite ourselves because nobody it’s going to save, “17-year-old Luisa told France 24 during the feminist protest.

The stigma around these types of violence –which mostly take place within the private space– means that the statistics do not show reality. The re-victimization and the long judicial procedures that victims of gender violence have to go through mean that this type of aggression is not reported, despite the fact that women increasingly lose their fear of telling their aggressions publicly thanks to the support of the feminist movements.

Poverty and inequalities perpetuate these aggressions

Violence against women is “the most widespread human rights violation in the world and in many cases it is hardly prosecuted,” said UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

A scourge that faces several structural challenges that start with global inequalities, given that violence affects women living in low- or middle-income countries much more disproportionately: 37% of women living in impoverished countries have experienced some kind of abuse throughout your life.

As a result, South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa show some of the highest rates of gender-based violence by their partners, 35% and 33% respectively. Latin America is also at the top of the tragic list, with 25%.

A reality that for Dr. Claudia García-Moreno, who led the work of the WHO, is a clear “wake-up call” to the governments with the urgency of a forceful response. Similarly, the study shows that the lowest rates are found in Europe, with 16-23%, Central Asia, 18% and East Asia, 20%.

García-Moreno advocates changing social norms around masculinity and the three representatives of the report agree that to address this historical crisis it is necessary to change the policies and laws that perpetuate this violence, but also through breaking with economic discrimination women suffer.

Addressing economic and social inequalities, guaranteeing access to education, breaking with the glass ceiling and demanding gender parity in both public institutions and companies are other challenges to solve this silent pandemic, whose victims are millions of women and girls year after year.

