Some 24,000 women and their children have been forced to live in a shelter fleeing gender-based violence in Mexico. This is confirmed by recent figures published by the National Network of Shelters (RNR), one of the most established institutions in the field of dealing with violence against women in the country. The organization warns in its latest report that so far this year its number of users has increased by 75% compared to the same period last year.

Violence has become one of the main problems faced by women in Mexico. 39.9% of them say they have experienced violence from their partner and 10.3% from a family member. These are data from the National Survey on the Dynamics of Relationships in the Home (ENDIREH), prepared in 2021 by the Institute of Statistics (Inegi). These numbers show that family violence continues to be the most common type of violence within Mexican homes. However, beatings, threats and abuse in the family environment are usually the least reported due to fear of reprisals and lack of resources. In many cases, this mistreatment becomes the prelude to something worse. Every day, between 10 and 11 women are murdered in the country. Many of them, for gender reasons.

The few who manage to escape this cycle of violence end up in shelters like the RNR, which provide victims and their children with a place to heal and to begin legal proceedings against their abusers. Gender-based violence not only affects women, victims of abuse; it affects children, direct or indirect victims of what happens in their homes. 70.1% of women aged 15 or older in Mexico say they have suffered at least one violent incident in their lives, whether psychological, economic, property-related, physical, sexual or due to discrimination. In fact, 84% of women who entered a shelter experienced physical violence and 53% sexual violence, according to the network.

Between January and July 2024, the RNR assisted some 8,000 families in its 77 centres, some of which were over 100% occupied. Most women contacted the shelters through social media or by phone. In these calls, 91% said they had experienced domestic violence, physical violence, psychological violence and economic violence.

So far this year, the RNR has not only promoted the prevention and treatment of violence, but has also provided free counseling to some 6,000 women through psychological care, legal support, medical care, social entrepreneurship, and access to education. “My life has changed a lot since my stay at the shelter in several aspects: mainly my perspective on life, through the workshops and individual sessions I was able to recognize my essence… to manage my emotions… to live with and understand my children; I worked on my self-esteem, emotional responsibility… Now I look at life in a different way, now I understand that there are people who can help you and who are interested in you and your well-being,” says Lizbeth, 23 years old, a user from Durango.

Despite the progress that exists in giving women access to these types of safe spaces, the network points out that it is necessary to review the requirements and follow-up of protection for victims of domestic violence to avoid aggression or attempted femicide after they have left home. There are numerous cases of women who, despite having restraining orders, have been murdered at the hands of their partners or ex-partners. In many cases, although there are protection orders, their implementation faces deficiencies that do not guarantee safety. Many women have pointed out obstacles, such as the ineffectiveness of the panic buttons they are given or impossible demands to meet in order to renew restraining orders.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Network of Shelters at the following telephone number: 800 822 44 60 Or if you live in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Mexico City and the State of Mexico you can contact us through: 55 56 74 96 95 or in the 55 52 43 64 32.

