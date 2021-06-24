Dubai (Etihad)

The Emirates Council for Gender Balance held its second periodic meeting for the year 2021, during which it reviewed the initiatives and projects that it intends to launch during the coming period to translate the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Council, to enhance its role in consolidating gender balance in state institutions, and moving it to advanced levels globally in light of the good results achieved by the state with global indicators and reports. Achievements in the gender balance file.

The meeting was chaired by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, with the participation of council members: Younis Haji Al Khouri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Awar, Director General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of the General Women’s Union, and Abdullah Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, Huda Al Hashemi, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategy, Head of Strategy and Government Innovation for the UAE Government, Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Sector, and Hanan Ahli, Director of the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics Acting, and Shamsa Saleh, Secretary General of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance.

Al-Marri praised the continuous support provided by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation (Mother of the Nation), for the issue of gender balance in the country through various initiatives and preparing the means to ensure the success and excellence of women’s role in various fields. And reach her to an advanced global position, noting that Her Highness’ efforts in this field contributed greatly to the progress of the UAE in global competitiveness indicators.

The Vice-President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance discussed a number of the council’s current and future projects, which come in translation of the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, including the “Guide to Best Global Practices”, which aims to benefit from distinguished global practices in gender balance. Its contents with the World Council for the fifth goal of sustainable development, in addition to holding consultative meetings with global experts during the months of last April and May in cooperation with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and said that the Council is in the process of finalizing this guide, in preparation for its official launch within the work of the World Government Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai, and will also be made available on the websites of both the Council and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development as a global reference that includes global legislative models and successful practical policies on how to include a gender perspective in governments, and best practices in designing gender-responsive policies, programs and frameworks to promote meaningful gender balance in all around the world.

Qualitative achievements in the balance file

Mona Al-Marri said: The file of gender balance in the country witnessed qualitative achievements during the past period, and the Council had many projects and initiatives that were launched under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in line with the vision of the wise leadership to achieve qualitative progress at the local levels. And the international community in this vital file, noting that the country ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa in the report “Women, Business Activities and the Law 2021” issued by the World Bank, which was announced by Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, coinciding with the meetings of the “Fifty Retreat.” Government” last February, and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, praised him, while continuing to make qualitative leaps in this important global report during the past three years, as a result of the continuous support for women by wise leadership, and the aspects of development that have been introduced to legislation and regulations related to women’s economic opportunities and the promotion of their rights and gains in various fields, which have reached For more than 20 legislations and legislative amendments. The country also achieved first place in the Arab world in the Gender Gap Report 2021 issued by the World Economic Forum, which measures the gender gap at the level of countries in the world in the fields of economy, politics, education and health, and ranked first globally in 4 sub-indicators of this important international report , are: women’s parliamentary representation, literacy rate, gender ratio at birth, and girls’ primary education enrollment rate.

Measuring the progress of Emirati women

Noura Al Suwaidi presented the project “Progress for Emirati Women” system based on the decision of the Ministerial Council for Development for the year 2021, and its most important goals are to develop a unified system and an official governance mechanism to measure the progress achieved by Emirati women, and to provide a national system for monitoring women’s issues during which responsibilities and powers are defined and improvement plans and recommendations are raised .

Hanan Mansour Ahli also reviewed the latest developments in the performance of the UAE in global competitiveness indicators, including the report on women, business activities and the law 2021 issued by the World Bank, in which the country ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa region, and made qualitative leaps in its global ranking with this report during the three years The past, where it scored 82.5 points out of a total of 100 points in the 2021 version, compared to 29 points in the 2019 version and 56 points in the 2020 version, and achieved the full score (100 points) in five axes: freedom of movement, work, wages, entrepreneurship, and pension Retirement. She also touched on the UAE’s achievement of first place in the Arab world in the Gender Gap Report 2021 issued by the World Economic Forum, and its ranking in first place globally in 4 sub-indicators within this important international report. The Council discussed the improvement action plan for the Women, Business, and Law Report for the year 2021-2022 with the concerned federal authorities, and documented the UAE’s journey in legislative improvements with the World Bank.