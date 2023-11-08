Gender | As a teenager, Sara Forsberg received news from a doctor that changed her entire identity – Now she tells HS what intersex means

When Sara Forsberg took the popular genetic test, she was told that the sample sent was a male sample. Forsberg was diagnosed with Swyer syndrome as a teenager, but now he’s ready to talk about it publicly.

Sara Forsberg’s intersex was a family secret for a long time. Now he has told more than a million YouTube subscribers about it. Forsberg wants to give a peer story to those young people who right now feel like they are flawed and different.

“OFoh yes, I haven’t said this before, but I’m intersex.”

Something like this – freely translated from English to Finnish – Sara Forsberg 29, started her Instagram update on Friday, October 27.

He shared the same message on his Youtube video. Because the artist and radio host Forsberg is as vividly humorous and speaks fluent American English as usual.