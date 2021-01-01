The gendarmes tried to disperse a party with the participation of two thousand people in the commune of Lieron (Brittany region) in western France, after which an unknown person set fire to the car of law enforcement officers. It is reported on Friday, January 1, radio Europa-1…

It is known that the organizers of the party rented several hangars in order to accommodate as many as possible and to expand the number of possible escape routes in the event of a raid by the gendarmes. When law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, the participants in the festive event confronted them and threw stones at them. During the clashes, one of the gendarmerie’s vehicles was burned. Three police officers were injured.

After that, the gendarmes retreated and controlled the approaches to the party site, waiting for reinforcements.

An investigation is underway into violence against police officers, as well as a “musical event” with the sale of alcohol and potential drug trafficking.

On December 1, police stopped a sex party for diplomats and politicians in Brussels. The party was organized contrary to the rule that all drinking establishments in Belgium must be closed due to quarantine, and parties are also prohibited. In the bar, law enforcement officers found a lot of alcohol, as well as drugs. The violators were released after administrative protocols were drawn up.