SINCE 2020, The government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador began the hunt for what he considers a partner and lender of Genaro García Luna, Secretary of Public Security in the government of Felipe Calderón. We talk about Gustavo Cardenas Morenothe main supplier of weapons during the war against drugs during the Calderon administration: from weapons of all calibers to planes, including helicopters, drones, tanks, armored vehicles, vests and all kinds of uniforms and assault equipment.

The Financial Intelligence Unit In the time of Santiago Nieto, he froze his bank accounts and the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) was tracking him and his father, Gustavo Cárdenas Fuentes.

The company Obses de México and the RFC CAMG740923N9A of the son, and CAFG280218MH4 of the father were being investigated. But things exploded when Cárdenas made the mistake of sending a bad message to the FGR.

“They don’t do anything to me because Omar García Harfuch protects me”, which caused the prosecutor Alejandro Gertz Manero to fly into a rage, since the CDMX Security Secretary and former collaborator of García Luna does not enjoy his affections.

Complicities, legal tricks and a good structure of trusts abroad in the name of those close to them have allowed Cárdenas has evaded the Prosecutor’s Office commanded by Gertz.

Luck smiled on the Cárdenas during Calderón’s six-year term thanks to his closeness and partnership with former official García Luna, today detained in a New York prison accused of drug trafficking crimes.

Gustavo worked in the Chiapas government of Pablo Salazar Mendiguchía, next to the then State Attorney, Mariano Herrán Salvatti, and from there he jumped to the federal level to provide García Luna with security equipment during the government of Vicente Fox.

In his early years he lived in the Lindavista neighborhood, where he would meet and make close friends with those who years later would rise to prominence: Luis Cárdenas Palomino and Humberto Castillejos, the first in charge of the Federal Investigation Agency, and the second, Legal Adviser to the Presidency of Enrique Pena Nieto.

Famous for organizing electronic music events abroad such as Burning Man, private plane trips and a life full of luxury, we will see if justice reaches him this time.

For nowthe Second Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation rejected yesterday to protect Cárdenas Fuentes against the payment of 342 million pesos accumulated since the fiscal year of 2015.

The prosecutor Arturo Medina had denounced in the “morning” conference that the Court sought to exonerate Cárdenas so as not to pay that tax credit, which would have left an affectation to the Treasury of 10 billion pesos for similar cases in litigation.

YESTERDAY REPRESENTATIVES OF Aeroméxico WERE CALLED at the Secretariat of Infrastructuredirected by Andrés Conesa; you will flycommanded by Enrique Beltranena, and Long live Aerobusby Roberto Alcantara. they asked their respective expansion plans to the United States once Mexico recovers Category 1 aviation security. But beyond that, a fundamental issue that was touched on in the unit headed by Jorge Nuño was what will happen to Terminal 1. The Undersecretary of Transportation, led by Rogelio Jiménez Pons, has a studio by the famous architect Oren Tacher, Former partner of the renowned Skidmore Owings & Merrill LLP, a firm that competed against Norman Foster’s law firm to build the failed Texcoco airport. And there is no other way: Aeroméxico, Volaris and Viva have to move a good part of their operations to the new Felipe Ángeles Airport to vacate T1, relocate it and use that space to build a new taxiway, “Charlie”, the first step. to expand the Benito Juárez Airport.

THE GOVERNMENT OF the 4T obtained a subscription of up to 10 thousand 700 million dollars to finance the debt component for acquire the 13 plants, 12 combined cycle and one wind, from the Spanish Iberdrola. In order to gauge the appetite in the financial market for this operation that is being structured by the Ministry of Finance, headed by Rogelio Ramírez de la O, the requirement is about 3.7 billion dollars. The banks that offered are BBVA, chaired by Carlos Torres Vila; Santander, by Ana Botín; Scotiabank, headed by Scott Thomson; BNP Paribas, led by Jean-Laurent Bonnafé; Sumitomo, led by Makoto Takashima; Bancomext, run by Luis Antonio Ramírez, and Banobras, run by Jorge Mendoza. In the next few days, the tranches will have to be assigned by bank and the leading institution for structuring the credit line.

NOEL QUINN, THE GLOBAL CHAIRMAN OF HSBC BANK, IS HERE. Yesterday he held a private meeting with the 50 main clients of the institution directed in Mexico by Jorge Arce. Quinn is scheduled to meet with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, at the National Palace. The manager, who since 2019 has led the destinations of one of the largest banks in the world, reported that HSBC will continue to invest heavily in our country and that one of its priority objectives is to expand mortgage credit.

THE NEW IS that the creditors of Landsteiner, read BBVA, of Eduardo Osuna; Banorte, by Carlos Hank González; Invex, by Juan Guichard, and Banregio, by Manuel G. Rivero Santos, sharpen their knives in the laboratory. The lawsuit involves a liability of 1.2 billion pesos that Miguel Granados requested via credit three years ago and that now they refuse to pay, setting them aside. Yesterday I informed you that Bancomext, as the main creditor, is not getting on with the other banks. He would be paid separately and the others in 15 years. Los Granados ignored contracts, trusts, share contributions and even one of its two plants. The banks go with everything for bankruptcy.

DERIVED FROM ASSURANCE of the Heaven Riviera Maya hotel a little over a month ago, Promoter Rancho San Miguel, of Juan Llull, promoted an amparo against that resource in the Second District Court in the State of Quintana Roo. However, days later he withdrew and on May 19, once again, filed another amparo in the investigation file 10/79/222. Contrary to the law, they promoted two legal actions on the same act claimed, but again the authority denied the partial suspension, with which they once again agreed with the party of the legitimate owner of the property, Sergio Herrera Zubeldía. However, the hotel continues to operate as if nothing happened.

DESPITE the reluctance to comply with the law and its constant challenges to authority with prohibited billboards on rooftops or oversized billboards, in the end Show Case, by activist Isabel Miranda de Walace, gave in and began to remove prohibited structures. It has been possible to see works to dismantle spectaculars in various parts of CDMX, which belong to your company. It was demonstrated that litigating in its outdoor advertising spaces has not been synonymous with exception for Show Case. The outdoor advertising law is equal for all in the reorganization undertaken by the authority.