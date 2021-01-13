With the uncertainty of knowing the final date for the dispute of the postponement against Rayo, the Mirandés squad continues to exercise on the grass of the field annexed to Anduva. “It is being an unusual week. Footballers always have to adapt to each circumstance and the team has done it. This long time without competing is not affecting us. You have to look for the positive side. We recovered people who were in the dry dock. That makes the competition even greater ”, he points out. Genaro Rodriguez.

José Alberto and his pupils have taken advantage of these last days to continue correcting certain situations on the pitch that have cost points: “We have worked on the negative aspects, but the team is getting stronger day by day. In Second, the games are decided in the areas and it is something that must be emphasized. Everyone’s attitude is quite good ”.

Maintain the hallmarks

The Andalusian footballer remarks that the squad is very clear about the main objective, which is none other than staying in the category: “We work day by day for it. We always have our feet on the ground and we are faithful to our style of play. We cannot breastfeed on good streaks. We must not lose the competitive and winning mentality that we have ”.

On a personal level, he has only played 335 minutes in the league. However, Genaro Rodríguez has left good feelings when he has jumped onto the pitch. “I expected to have more continuity, but I am prepared for when it is necessary. Since childhood I have always acted as a central defender, but from then on they advanced the position to me. As a pivot I am more liberated, but I am also comfortable in defense ”, he highlights.