One of the most anticipated cultural events of this 2023 is the Comic Festival Day, which begins this Thursday, May 4, and runs until Sunday the 7th, as it returns after three years. This will feature international guests such as Ross Marquand, Megumi Mori, David Lloyd, Christian Duce and Genaro Vasquez. The latter is a Mexican artist who lent his voice to endearing characters such as the Supreme Kaiosama and Android number 17 (“Dragon Ball”), Tuxedo Mask (“Sailor Moon”), Mojo Jojo (“The Powerpuff Girls”), Rafiki (” The Lion King”), among others. Next, the actor tells us more about dubbing and his experiences in this world.

—How did you start in the world of dubbing?

—It was by chance. Actually, I started studying theater and the degree is within the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters. Around 1980, I think I started studying drama at an academy. My parents told me: “If you are going to dedicate yourself to art, it is serious and you have to have a degree.” So, I began to study Dramatic Literature and Theater at the university, and fortunately, the medium received me well. I started working on television, in soap operas. I started meeting people. There were well-known actors and they started calling me. The work of an actor, and of the artist himself, is a freelance job. Sometimes there is a lot of work and sometimes there is nothing. So, in one of those descents, I had to go back to live at my parents’ house because I didn’t even have enough to pay the rent.

Fortunately, my parents lived two blocks from two large dubbing studios. I hadn’t thought about dubbing. Obviously, in the academy we saw it, but my inclination was the theater. One day I think I ran into Marina Orchard and he told me: “Why don’t you come to dubbing? You’re going to like it. It’s simple. It’s like radio. You’re an actor and you’re going to like it.” I said, “Well, I have financial need, let’s go.”

When I entered, I began to meet my classmates. They introduced me to the directors. Before there were no dubbing schools, dubbing was learned in the living room. My colleagues helped me a lot in that sense, until Eduardo Tejedo gave me the opportunity to participate in a series. It was a voice out of frame and I had to shout: “Here comes the cart.” It was all he had to say. That’s how I started, they give you little phrases and that’s how you grow.

—In previous interviews you commented that, sometimes, you yourself decided to give the voice to the characters. For example, in “Bernardo and Bianca”, you decided how to voice the Australian mouse. But other producers tell you how you have to do it, what you have to achieve. Even though you have a screen reference, how do you find the energy for the character?

—You just said it. We have an on-screen reference of actors who took time to make a movie. So, what we receive is a whole artistic and production process of a movie or a television series. The voice actor has to extract that in seconds. So, in the rehearsal, the actor has to extract what is already done: the intention, the interpretation, the energy that the character brings, the type of voice that he has. The energy of the voice actor has to match the energy of what we are seeing. The public does not stop to analyze the facial expressions, they simply say if it corresponds or not. The actor must have that empathy and ability to interpret. Then comes the lip sync. This is a bit of what happens within the dubbing: trying to correspond to what we are seeing on the screen.

—You mentioned intention and interpretation, but how important is improvisation as well? Because there are times when one has to improvise…

—Commonly we have to stick to the script, to the translation and adaptation that has already been done. There are very strict clients and there are other clients who are lighter, who give you the project so that you can adapt it to a Latin American ideology. More than improvisation, it is creativity. Sometimes they ask me if I need to know English to do dubbing and the answer is no. You need to know Spanish well so that when you read a line that is poorly structured you can correct it or suggest to the director what to say.

—Spike Spiegel is a character who brings out his personality with his voice. How was the process of recording the voice of the character of “Cowboy Bebop”?

—When you have a star like Spike, in “cowboy bebop“, you are soaking up the story, the personality. Then, you are finding the nuance and rhythm. Of course, you are improving it with respect to what you have on the screen to give it that voice and personality.

—Regarding Android Number 17, do you have any anecdote giving voice to the character?

—This is one of the cases where the character is somewhat ungrateful because, although he is a semi-protagonist in the first few chapters of Dragon Ball, he doesn’t really talk much. They are important because they come from the future and talk about them, but they don’t appear and when they appear they say three dialogues, kill someone and leave. I don’t have great Android 17 anecdotes at first because you have to stick to what you see on the screen. In fact, I did not cast. The director told me: “Genaro, you make this android.”

A few years passed, the recordings of “Dragon Ball” finished, some movies came out and I couldn’t make a tape due to confidentiality issues. When “Dragon Ball Super” came out in 2015, the dubbing scene changed completely. Before, we did it with great affection, but we knew that our work was going to be anonymous. We arrived, we recorded and the most important thing was that they paid us for that. Dubbing gave me financial stability. When this change comes as a result of social networks, fans begin to ask: “I want the original voices or I don’t buy the product.” Thanks to the fans, in “Dragon Ball Super” I was able to participate with Android 17 and resume the voice.

—If you had to choose three characters that you have given voice to or your favorites, what would they be?

—I have a few characters that I enjoyed doing, but this has been changed a lot by the fans. These characters that the public has become very fond of, I have also become fond of because it is thanks to them that we are talking today, such as Android 17, the Supreme Kaio-sama, Darien and Tuxedo Mask in “Sailor Moon” , Rafiki from “The Lion King”. I did the shark in “Toy story.” I’m the dad from “The Cow and the Chick.” Those are my favourites.

—Talking about your return to Peru. It is not the first time that you have come to visit, there have been previous occasions …

—Yes, quite a few times before, but this is the first time I’ve been invited to a convention by the comic day, which I greatly appreciate. Lima is a stopover point on many trips, when I went to Chile, to Argentina. I recorded some things for the United States with Torre A Doblaje and I took the opportunity to get to know this recording studio in Lima. I gave a talk to his students about dubbing. This is the sixth or seventh time that I am in Lima to eat lomo saltado and drink chicha morada. I love Peruvian cuisine.

