Former Secretary of Public Safety, Genaro Garcia Lunawill not testify in the trial against him that is taking place in the court of the Eastern District of Brooklyn, New York.

García Luna’s defense announced this decision, alleging that his client has the right not to testify.

Judge Brian Cogan, who is presiding over the case, asked if García Luna was aware of the implications of giving up his right to testify and received an affirmative answer.

The defense had asked Judge Cogan to prohibit the prosecution from addressing certain issues in his cross-examination, in the event that García Luna took the stand.

However, the judge noted that all the court could do was indicate that “the permissible scope of investigation during cross-examination to demonstrate bias or question credibility could be broader than the scope of permissible evidence to prove the offenses charged.” .

“El Rey” Zambada assures that he paid at least 5 million to Genaro García Luna

Drug trafficker Jesús “El Rey” Zambada García made a shocking claim today that he paid at least $5 million in 2006 to former Mexican Secretary of Public Security Genaro García Luna.

According to El Rey, he made two payments to García Luna through his lawyer, Oscar Paredes, who also worked for the Sinaloa cartel.

Zambada described Paredes as the one in charge of maintaining contacts with government institutions and paying bribes to high officials.

The king He explained that Paredes told him that the new administration was considering appointing García Luna as the new Secretary of Public Security and that it was important to speak with him to protect Ismael Zambada García, alias “El Mayo”, one of the leaders of the Sinaloa cartel. and brother of The King.

In the first meeting, El Rey gave Paredes three million dollars in a briefcase and a sports bag, which were delivered to García Luna in a reserved room at the Los Campos Elíseos restaurant.

According to El Rey, after that meeting, Paredes reported that García Luna had guaranteed not to persecute or investigate El Mayo and that he would allow him to continue his work without interruption.

In addition, El Rey commented that he knew that García Luna received a monthly payment of 1.5 million dollars from the Sinaloa cartel.

El Rey had already accused García Luna of accepting bribes from the Sinaloa cartel during the drug trial against Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán in November 2018.

Trial against García Luna

The trial in New York against Genaro García Luna is one of the most highly anticipated and highly publicized in recent Mexican history.

García Luna was Secretary of Public Security between 2006 and 2012 during the government of then President Felipe Calderón and faces 11 charges of drug trafficking and conspiracy in the United States.

The indictment alleges that García Luna accepted million-dollar bribes from drug cartels to protect their operations and became one of the most powerful leaders of drug trafficking in Mexico.

During the three weeks of trial, jurors have heard shocking testimony from some of the most influential witnesses in the world of drug trafficking, including murder and torture.

Some of them include Sergio Villarreal Barragán, alias “El Grande,” a former lieutenant of drug lord Arturo Beltrán Leyva, who unfazedly recounted how his boss once blew off the heads of two women.

The testimony of former Nayarit state prosecutor Édgar Veytia, alias “El Diablo”, who acknowledged working for the Beltrán Leyva family and described their methods of torture, was also heard.

The trial has been closely watched by the Mexican president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwho has compared the process to a Netflix commercial series.

“Imagine, why would one go to watch these Netflix series, if reality exceeds them,” said the Mexican president, for whom the products of this platform are insipid compared to the trial, which at times seems like a process against the political class, police and judicial and the media of Mexico.

In short, the trial against Genaro García Luna is yet another example of the fight against drug trafficking in Mexico and its effects on the country’s society and politics. The testimonies that have been heard in the trial are a reflection of the violence and corruption that are experienced in the world of drug trafficking and the consequences they have for society and the people involved.