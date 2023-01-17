Mexico City.- Genaro Garcia Lunawho was in charge of the fight against the drug cartels in Mexico, he will stand trial Tuesday for allegedly accepting millions of dollars in bribes in exchange for helping the powerful Sinaloa cartel move drugs and avoid capture of its members.

Genaro García Luna was best known as the former Secretary of Public Security for former President Felipe Calderón, a tough-looking man who led the bloody drug war between 2006 and 2012.

The US attorney’s office alleges that it was very evident that he accepted tens of millions of dollars, often stuffed in briefcases. The evidence against him includes receipts, although it is not clear if they were for official work, private sector consultancies, cartel payments or other bribes.

They claim that he continued to live off his ill-gotten gains even after moving to the United States, where he was arrested in 2019, although his defense alleges that he was a legitimate businessman. The selection of the popular jury is expected to start on Tuesday.

The case could reveal how the cartels have been able to operate openly for so long: bribing the police and the military right down to the highest ranks.

“For decades, the political elites in Mexico, of all parties, have sought by all means that generals, secretaries of Security, police commanders, secretaries of the interior and high officials colluded by the drug traffickers are prosecuted and imprisoned in Mexican jails. “said Mexico security analyst David Saucedo. “The trial of García Luna in the United States breaks with that pattern.”

Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has welcomed a trial that is expected to shed light on corruption in the Calderón government, whom the president accuses of stealing the presidency from him in 2006.

But López Obrador himself fought tooth and nail to prevent former Defense Secretary General Salvador Cienfuegos from being tried in the United States on similar charges in 2020, going as far as threatening to expel Drug Enforcement Administration agents. (DEA, for its acronym in English) of the country unless the general was returned to Mexico, as it ended up happening.

The trial begins days after the meeting between the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and López Obrador in Mexico City.

The two governments pledged to maintain cooperation against drug cartels, especially against the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which contributed to more than 107,000 overdose deaths in the United States in 2021.

López Obrador eliminated the federal civilian police once led by García Luna and put the army in charge of much of the country’s security.

“It is not the same thing that we have, that it is not a civilian of the PAN government, even if another is judged as a Secretary of Defense, when his political project with national instability falls on the Armed Forces,” said Ana Vanessa Cárdenas, an analyst at international security at Anahuac University, referring to Calderón’s conservative National Action Party (PAN).

Garcia Luna has pleaded not guilty to charges of drug trafficking and continued criminal enterprise. If he is convicted, he could spend decades in prison.

A parade of government witnesses awaits in the Brooklyn courthouse, including high-level cartel members, never seen there since Sinaloa boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was sentenced to life in prison in 2019. Some of the accusations against García Luna arose during that process.

“While holding public office, (García Luna) used his position to help the Sinaloa cartel, a notorious Mexican drug cartel, in exchange for multi-million dollar bribes. At the trial, the government expects numerous witnesses, including several former high-ranking members of the Sinaloa cartel, testify about the bribes paid to the defendant in exchange for protection,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace wrote in a court filing last week.

“In exchange for these bribes, the defendant provided the Sinaloa cartel with, among other things, safe passage for their drug shipments, confidential information from authorities on cartel investigations, and information on rival cartels,” Peace said.

“These payments allowed the cartel to sometimes receive advance notice of operations by security forces to detain members and allowed them to be released if they were detained.”

Before sentencing Guzmán in 2019, jurors in the New York trial heard how Jesús Zambada, a former member of the criminal organization, testified that he had personally made payments of at least $6 million to García Luna, on behalf of his older brother, the head of the cartel, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.

The group is now believed to be led by Zambada and at least three of Guzmán’s sons, one of whom was arrested earlier this month based on a US extradition request.

García Luna is not the first high-ranking Mexican official arrested for his relationship with drug trafficking. General Jesús Gutiérrez Rebollo, who was named drug czar by President Ernesto Zedillo in 1996, was arrested a year later after it was discovered that he was living in a luxury apartment owned by Juárez cartel leader Amado Carrillo Fuentes.

In Northern California, San Francisco has recorded more than 18 inches of rain since December 26, 2022, according to a report from the National Weather Service (NWS).

It’s the wettest 22-day period in the city “since January 14, 1862,” the NWS reported.

In the Central Valley, the most fertile region of California that produces 40% of the country’s fruit, Modesto on Monday broke the record for daily rainfall since 1950 and Stockton that of 1973, the Sacramento NWS tweeted.

On Saturday, heavy rains fell again on the Pacific coast, causing rivers to overflow their banks and flooding urban areas, homes and agricultural land affected by endless drought.

The string of storms could, however, end soon. The NWS is forecasting “drier weather in California and the southwestern United States” over the weekend.

Even so, the staggering amount of rain that has fallen in Northern California has left cities drenched.

“Without precedents”

California will then have, perhaps, time to repair the damage, restore electricity – some 23,800 homes were still without service on Monday – and learn the lessons of this bad weather “unprecedented on the scale of our lifetimes”, according to the words of the governor, Gavin Newsom.

In San Francisco, the past three months have been the wettest since the winter of 1972-73. At the same time, California, whose agriculture feeds North America, is facing an unprecedented prolonged drought.

However, the torrential rains of the last few weeks will not reverse the trend. “They will not be enough to refill Lake Mead,” warned the NWS, referring to this gigantic reservoir on the Colorado River that supplies California with water and whose level has been falling inexorably for years.

The water control and retention infrastructures, levees, artificial lakes, limited channels, “were designed 40, 50 years ago” for “a world that no longer exists,” Newsom said Saturday.

By blocking water runoff, these developments limit the vital recharge of groundwater, the specialists explain.

The Democrat, one of the most committed in the United States to climate change, intends to address these issues, since “the heat becomes much hotter, the dry drier and (…) the humidity more humid.”

According to scientists, global warming is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.