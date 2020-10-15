One of the hearings in the case of Genaro García Luna in New York. JANE ROSENBERG / Reuters

Genaro García Luna, the head of Mexico’s anti-drug strategy during the government of Felipe Calderón (2006-2012), has pleaded not guilty to five charges that the New York Prosecutor’s Office imputes to him for alleged links with drug trafficking. This Wednesday’s hearing, key to the fate of the former secretary of Public Safety, had to be suspended at the start due to the noise of Mexican reporters during the remote connection of the court. “Silence your microphones, please,” begged the court, which threatened to postpone the session indefinitely before resuming it minutes later. García Luna is accused of receiving bribes from the Sinaloa cartel, directly participating in drug shipments to the United States and falsifying his statements.

The five charges against the former official are lying to US authorities (perjury); spearheading a criminal enterprise with five violations of US narcotics law, and three conspiracies to possess, distribute, and import cocaine into the US These charges expanded from those filed last January for drug trafficking and corruption. If the allegations are proven, García Luna could face a life sentence in prison.

“Shut up with a fuck!” Was heard on the telephone link in a chaotic hearing that filled the patience of Judge Brian Cogan. Conversations in English and Spanish, noise from telephones and television programs, and screaming after each critical moment in the legal process have marked the journey in the Eastern District Court of New York, notorious for prosecuting Joaquín El Chapo Guzman. The pandemic had already forced the declaration of García Luna, originally scheduled for May 30, to be postponed several times, since it was held remotely.

The hearing was key to define the course of the case, in which it is considered that witnesses who also participated last year in the trial of El Chapo Guzmán can take the stand again. Prosecutors have gathered more than 189,000 pages of evidence to prove the drug czar’s ties to drug trafficking. The defendant denied the charges in the voice of his lawyer César de Castro, which opens the door for the details of the accusations and new testimonies to be aired in a trial and reach the headlines of the Mexican press. During the procedure, a “yes sir” was also heard from the accused when the judge asked him if he agreed to hold the session by videoconference.

The case against García Luna, who was arrested last December in Dallas (Texas), has explosive implications for Mexico, in a cause that has already brought Calderón’s security apparatus under scrutiny, which started the so-called war against drug trafficking. At the end of last July, the Prosecutor’s Office presented an expanded accusation that includes Luis Cárdenas Palomino and Ramón Pequeno García, two key collaborators of García Luna. Since last September 24, Cárdenas Palomino has had a search and arrest warrant in Mexico for the torture of four people in 2012. “There is close collaboration between the Department of Justice and other agencies with the Attorney General’s Office in all matters related to the case of García Luna and these police officers who served at that time ”, said the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in his morning conference this Wednesday.

García Luna, who was also director of the Federal Investigations Agency during the Vicente Fox government (from 2000 to 2006), has been questioned in Mexico for his efforts in the fight against drug cartels, alleged television montages in the capture of criminals and for supposedly favoring Guzmán’s organization. Those suspicions, which took shape in the Guzmán trial, have turned into charges of bribery. In 2005, there was a payment of three million dollars and two years later there was another of between three and five million, according to the testimony of Jesus King Zambada, a former member of the Sinaloa cartel. The US Attorney’s Office maintains that the negotiations to install plaza chiefs, leak confidential information and turn a blind eye to the actions of drug traffickers took place while García Luna maintained direct communication with the White House and coordinated the militarization of the country’s Public Security. Under his leadership the Federal Police grew from 5,000 to more than 35,000 agents.

The next hearing is scheduled for December 7, in which it is likely that the Prosecutor’s Office will share the evidence it has gathered so that the defense can outline its strategy. Last January, García Luna had already initially declared “not guilty” of the first charges against him, a position that he has ratified in the face of the expanded accusation. Prosecutors had estimated the trial to last between two and three months, although the judicial process has been slowed down by the coronavirus pandemic in the US.

In Mexico, the sights are set on the impact of the revelations of the case in next year’s elections and how they may splash Calderón. The former president has sought to return to politics with México Libre, a new political party, whose future is also to be decided in court, after the National Electoral Institute denied him registration last month for not checking more than 8% of contributions. you received. The other front for the conservative ex-president is the popular consultation that López Obrador has promoted to decide whether to judge his predecessors in the Government. The electoral crossroads, the trial of his former collaborators and the referendum on former presidents converge in 2021.