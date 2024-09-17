“My honor is intact. I have not committed any crime.” Genaro García Luna broke his silence for the first time since his arrest in 2019 and defended his innocence in a letter published this Tuesday by his lawyers. The Secretary of Security of the Government of Felipe Calderón assured that he remains detained in “inhumane conditions,” denounced that he was convicted last year based on “false evidence” provided by the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and maintained that the capture of Ismael The May Zambada highlights the links between drug trafficking and this Administration, as well as the controversial judicial reform promoted by the president.

The former anti-drug czar also accused US authorities of revenge and said his trial in New York was a reprisal for refusing to cooperate and become a protected witness in that country in exchange for a reduced sentence of six months. “I refused and the response was explosive,” wrote the former official, who was found guilty of drug trafficking, organized crime and false statements.

The four-page letter, released by journalist Keegan Hamilton, appears three weeks before the sentencing hearing against the former secretary, scheduled for October 9 in the Eastern District Court of New York, in Brooklyn. The highest-ranking former Mexican official to be tried in the United States faces a sentence of between 20 years and life in prison for collaborating for more than two decades with the Sinaloa Cartel. “The only thing that was used in the trial to prove the crimes I was charged with was false information provided by the Mexican government and the statements of witnesses with known criminal records,” said García Luna.

Excerpt from the handwritten letter that Genaro García Luna sent to his lawyer from prison.

The former official, slammed by López Obrador as an example of the collusion between drug traffickers and politicians of the “old regime,” hit back at the president and claimed that the one who has ties to organized crime is the current president. “It is public knowledge and is in the official records of Mexico and the United States, the contacts, videos, audios, photographs, communication records and management between the current president of Mexico, Andrés López Obrador and his operators with the leaders of drug trafficking and their families, in particular the witnesses that were used against me during the trial,” said García Luna.

The former secretary claims that the latest proof of the collaboration between the López Obrador government and drug trafficking is in the letter published by El Mayo on August 10, in which he claims that he was kidnapped by Los Chapitos and handed over to the United States, after being summoned to a meeting with the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha, and Héctor Cuén, his main political rival. Rocha, a member of Morena, López Obrador’s party, has denied having been present and ruled out any link with the Sinaloa Cartel.[Estos hechos están corroborados] “because of the position of the Mexican Government against the capture of the drug lord and the dismantling of the Judiciary, whose main beneficiaries are the criminals,” adds García Luna, who adds the “diplomatic pause” decreed by the Mexican president against Washington, as another confirmation of the complicity of this Administration with the criminals.

García Luna also spoke of the conditions he faced in the Brooklyn detention center and denounced “systematic threats” against him, as well as having witnessed “murders” and “stabbings” in prison. “I was segregated for almost a year to the punishment cells without having violated any rule or breach of regulations and without having a record of bad behavior,” he charged. “They assigned me cellmates who recorded me for more than 2,000 hours trying to involve me in drug trafficking or some crime,” he added. After the guilty verdict, prosecutors accused García Luna of offering million-dollar bribes to other inmates to convince them to testify in his favor and his statements were accepted as true by Judge Brian Cogan, who rejected the defendant’s request for a new trial in early August.

García Luna said he refused to cooperate with the U.S. justice system, despite the offer of money, because the authorities’ intention was to harm their Mexican counterparts. “The plan was to charge people and institutions, which in the short term would weaken the development, public peace and institutional life of the country,” he said. “I have fought crime at its highest levels throughout my professional career,” he added.

The former official announced that he will challenge the ruling and exhaust legal resources to avoid jail time, “until I achieve my freedom.” García Luna insisted that no physical or documentary evidence was presented during his trial in February of last year and defended that his professional career and assets are clean. “There is not a single peso or dollar linked to drug trafficking,” he concluded. The fate of the anti-drug czar accused of collaborating with drug traffickers is in the hands of Cogan, the same judge who sentenced Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán in 2019 and who will have his first hearing with El Mayo on October 31.

