If the accusations against Calderon’s former Secretary of Public Security, Genaro García Luna, point to links with drug traffickers for more than fifteen years, then one of the hottest derivations of the trial in New York would be involving the responsibility of Felipe Calderón Hinojosa as president of the Republic to elevate and sustain it in the most important position in the fight against drug trafficking and organized crime.

The clues can be found in the book The Five Lives of Genaro García Luna, written by two researchers from the Colegio de México (Guadalupe Correa-Cabrera and Tony Payan) in 2020 and endorsed by the renowned specialist Sergio Aguayo. This is an investigation into the official who is facing trial in New York and is based on two very professional lines: a long interview with the defendant himself before being arrested and interviews with officials and specialists who knew him, some of them maintaining anonymity, but accrediting its validity in the professionalism of the authors.

The 117-page book, which was open for digital consultation for a long time and is now sold in bookstores and at the Colegio de México itself, makes revelations on page 36:

“According to these versions, which include the recent statements by retired general Tomás Ángeles Dauahare –undersecretary of National Defense in Calderón’s six-year term–, the (today) former Mexican president had full knowledge of García Luna’s activities and his ties with drug trafficking. In a recent interview with the media, Ángeles Dauahare assures that he personally alerted the former president of Mexico in writing to the fact that his then Secretary of Public Security was involved with organized crime.

“Without concrete evidence – but it is supposed to be aired in New York – there are those who say that Genaro García Luna protected “the people of Sinaloa” since his time at the AFI. Someone reminded us of the episode of four hitmen from the Gulf Cartel who were kidnapped, interrogated, and tortured while being videotaped in Acapulco, Guerrero, in 2005. It is said that “Genaro’s AFI, instead of turning the case over to the Ministerial Police, He handed over the assassins to Barbie, that is, to the Beltrán Leyva family.”

“This type of preference and protection for “the people of Sinaloa”, according to some versions, extended to different parts of the Mexican Republic. Some also say that “Calderón was told about Genaro’s dangerous liaisons before he named him and still Calderón chose him.” It is also said that “several people close to García Luna who had worked with him in the AFI and who supposedly had a relationship with the people of Sinaloa and protected that cartel ended up working in the SSP and the Federal Police. None of this, to date, has been irrefutably proven.

The appointment of García Luna as Secretary of Security has many obscure or inexplicable elements. Investigators Correa-Cabrera and Payan, for example, interviewed Jorge Tello Peón, former director of CISEN, about the appointment and he said that “Calderón appointed García Luna as head of the SSP because he believed that he could “handle it, he thought that I wasn’t going to question it. Genaro was the trusted operative.” He attributes this decision to Calderón’s lack of knowledge on the subject and says that “when you don’t have culture on a subject, you don’t choose your staff well.” Calderón’s appointment was decided on a shortlist that included Tello and Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares.

In their conclusions, the investigators raise one of the most important questions in the arrest of García Luna, after having been the official pet of all US military and civilian intelligence and national security agencies. And they wonder if the trial in New York could reveal what the US government knew about García Luna’s drug relations and when he knew it and “if he already knew about the crimes of which they accuse the former Mexican official when they granted him a card residence, since it is worth questioning the role of the United States in this kind of double game”. In other words, if the Department of Justice that is accusing García Luna today through the DEA already knew about his illegal activities and how the FBI, also from the Department of Justice, gave the green light for him to be granted permanent residence in the country.

Policy for dummies: Politics is what is known of what is not known.

The content of this column is the sole responsibility of the columnist and not of the newspaper that publishes it.