This 2024 marks twenty years since the premiere of the romantic film ‘Diary of a passion‘, starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdamsat which time sad news is announced for an actress in its cast.

Gena Rowlandsan important part of ‘Diary of a Passion’, suffers from Alzheimer’sthe illness that her character faced in the film, who was the adult version of Allie Hamilton, news that has shaken her fans.

Ironically it has come to light that the iconic figure of American cinema, Gena Rowlands, also faces the disease at 94 years old of age, this was confirmed by his son Nick Cassaveteswho was also the director of the 2004 film.

“I got my mom to play Allie when I was older and we spent a lot of time talking about Alzheimer’s, trying to portray it with the greatest respect and fidelity possible, and now she He has been suffering from the disease for five years.. My grandmother, her mother, also had it. And she now has dementia, so she’s very crazy: she acted it out and now she’s experiencing it in real life.”shared the actress’s son.

Gena Rowlands has also starred in notable projects such as ‘Monk’, ‘Numb3rs’, ‘The Skeleton Key’ and ‘Broken English’, to name a few. Her most recent work was the comedy-drama ‘Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks’ in 2014.

Throughout her extensive career, Gena Rowlands has been awarded four Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes, some of the most important in the film industry.

