American film, television and stage performer, winner of two Golden Globes and two Emmy Awards, nominated for Oscars and Screen Actors Guild Awards, Gena RowlandsAt 90, she considers herself an actress above all else. Known for her interventions in films such as ‘A woman under the influence’ (1974), ‘Gloria’ (1980), ‘Night on earth’ (1991), ‘There is always love’ (1998), ‘The Notebook’ (2004) or ‘The key to bad ‘(2005).

Gena Rowlands was born in Madison, Wisconsin, on June 19, 1930, and grew up in the city of Cambria. His father was a banker and legislator, and his mother was an Arkansas-born painter. His family moved to Washington, DC in 1939 when his father was promoted to the Department of Agriculture. They later moved to Milwaukee in 1942 when their father was chosen as an advisor to the Office of Price Administration. Gena attended the University of Wisconsin from 1947 to 1950, the year she moved to New York to study acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. She was married to actor and director John Cassavetes between April 9, 1954 and February 3, 1989, when he passed away. He has had three children as a result of marriage, Zoe R. Cassavetes, Alexandra Cassavetes and Nick Cassavetes, the latter being a film director.

The actress worked on numerous television series since 1954, including episodes of ‘Alfred Hitchcock Presents’. His big screen debut came with ‘The brave walk alone’, along with Kirk Douglas, in David Miller’s 1962, The Twilight of a Cowboy, which had a script by Dalton Trumbo. A year later he works in ‘Angels without paradise’ under the command of her husband John Cassavetes, in ‘Jungle path’by Robert Mulligan and, in 1967 in ‘Golden underworld’by Gordon Dougles, with Frank Sinatra.

Without ever leaving television aside, Gena Rowlands’ career took a giant leap in 1974 with her portrayal of Mabel Longhgetti in ‘A woman under the influence’, for which she won the Golden Globe for Best Dramatic Actress and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress. The film was directed again by her husband John Cassavetes, and her performance was considered by ‘People’ magazine as one of the hundred best performances of all time: Rowlands is gorgeous as a housewife crossing the line of sanity. In 1978 she was again nominated for the Golden Globe for her participation in the drama ‘Opening Night’, and with the thriller ‘Gloria’ (1980) she was again nominated for the Oscar and the Golden Globe for best dramatic actress; the film was also directed by her husband. Variety magazine noted then that “Gena Rowlands is excellent as a tired woman who decides to make her own decisions.”

Gena Rowlads has worked under Woody Allen in ‘Other woman’ (1988), and his cinematographic career continued with films such as ‘Dear intruder’ (1991), ‘Night on earth’ (1991), and later in ‘Something to talk about’, ‘Live again’ Y ‘Caught between two men’. In 1998 she played Sandra Bullock’s mother in the drama ‘There is always love ‘, another milestone in his career. Later he participated in the thriller ‘Other people’s lives’ (2004), and in the drama directed by his son Nick, and based on a novel by Nicholas Sparks, ‘Noa’s diary’ (2004) in which she gave life to Allie Calhoun (an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s), a character she shared on screen with Rachel McAdams. ‘El Diario de Noa’ is the highest grossing film of his filmography with more than 115 million dollars raised internationally. The following year he participated in ‘The key to evil’ (2005), with Kate Hudson. In 2006 she worked in the segment ‘Latin Quarter’ of the collective episode film ‘Paris je t’aime’, for which she wrote her character herself.

Gena has never abandoned her work in theater and television, participating in all kinds of series or telefilms, winning three times the Emmy for best actress in a miniseries and multiple other awards. In 2015 he was awarded the Honorary Oscar for his entire career.