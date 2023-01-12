The third generation single-seaters are faster than their forebears but not as fast as expected, although the impression is that the Gen3s have great untapped potential. This is the balance that emerges at the end of the test sessions on the eve of the new World Cup. During the tests in Valencia, Maximilian Gunther, author of the absolute best time, stopped the clock at 1’25”127”’, approximately one second faster than Gen2 performance. An unimpressive improvement therefore for Formula E, which was expected to be able to lower the lap times by several seconds in the jump from the Gen2s. The new single-seaters are in fact 60 kg lighter, 840 kg against the 900 kg of the second generation, as well as 100 kW more powerful, with peak power rising from 250 to 350 kW.

However, the comparison between the two single-seaters must be interpreted appropriately, since it is a case in which the full potential of the new cars has not yet been extracted, rather than an incorrect project. Firstly, the reference for the 2021 tests had been set in the last year of the Gen2 cycle, by which time the teams had reached the maximum level of powertrain development and the maximum understanding of how to set up the cars effectively. The current scenario however is diametrically opposite, with teams still intent on discovering and studying Gen3. The progressive development of the powertrains, especially on the software side, is what promises the greatest margins for improvement, although in the field of energy efficiency, the gains of which will mainly be felt in the race pace rather than in qualifying times. Overall performance, on the other hand, will benefit more from the experience that the teams will gain with the new single-seaters, learning to understand the set-ups required to exploit their maximum potential. Edward Mortara thus commented on Gunther’s best time in the Valencia tests: “Max has already gone faster than the fastest lap we did here last year, so on a single lap we’re down quicker. We can expect a big difference, but that will come as we get better use of the car. You will see bigger differences between the race and single lap targets because the car is actually much more efficient. There is so much to discover. With the Gen2 last year we were at our best, thanks to the software that exploited all the performance made available by the years of work on those machines and those powertrains”.

However, the small jump in performance between Gen2 and Gen3 cannot be explained without taking into consideration other factors as well. The editorial staff of TheRace.com interviewed Lucas Di Grassi, a driver who has always shown great analytical skills as well as technical awareness. The Brazilian believes that the new Hankook tyres, which have taken over from the Michelin products, are partly responsible for the current performance: “Hankook has made a harder and more consistent rubber, that was the idea. The tires have excellent grip considering how long they last, you could do the whole week of testing with just one train”. Di Grassi’s statements therefore describe a harder tire with less grip, but at the same time not prone to wear, a factor that could allow the riders to manage the tires less throughout the race. “There is no magic here”, continues the Brazilian. “If you make a softer tire, it lasts fewer laps. If you do it harder, it lasts longer. So Hankook did his job, he didn’t make a bad tire, but I think a softer and semi-slick compound would allow you to be easily two or three seconds faster”.

During the same interview, Di Grassi put forward some simple and inexpensive proposals with which to improve the performance of the Gen3s by several seconds per lap, to be implemented with the evolutionary package that Formula E will introduce mid-cycle after two years. Firstly, the Brazilian proposes that the front generator be used not only when braking, but also to unload drive power during acceleration with a limit of around 50 kW, thus benefiting from the better grip of the four-wheel drive. The use of the Lucid Motors forward generator as a traction motor it is a recurring topic in the paddock, which the FIA ​​could seriously consider for the development package. It is also Di Grassi’s opinion that the external bodywork could be aerodynamically refined to reduce straight-line drag and generate more downforce. The Gen2s, for example, were equipped with front wheel arches, which attenuated the negative impact of turbulence generated by the rolling of the tyres. In summary, between tyres, aerodynamics and engines, the third generation single-seaters promise great untapped potential. Although the Gen3s are yet to contest their first E-Prix, their future is already being discussed in the paddock, but organizers will need to address the reliability issues encountered during testing before even thinking about performance.