Montecarlo, the historic stage of international motorsport, served as the setting for a turning point for a category whose DNA is closely intertwined with the themes of the future of mobility. In the Principality, the third generation Formula E single-seater was unveiled to the world, which will animate the next four seasons of the World Championship starting from Season 9. The presentation has removed the veils from the aerodynamics and the chassis of the new cars, since the powertrain, the structure at the rear and the rear suspension will continue to be designed directly by the individual teams, thus generating a differentiation between the solutions on the grid. The body and the aerodynamic look presented in Monte Carlo are however the direct consequence of the increase in the power delivered by the third generation powertrains, overall outlining a package that will contribute to a significant leap forward in performance.

The batteries remain subject to the mono-supply regime, which with Gen3 however returns to Williams Advanced Engineering after the interlude of McLaren Applied Technologies during the four-year period of Gen2. Williams Advanced Enginnering will be responsible for assembling the next generation prismatic cells supplied by Total Saft. The third generation cars could be the last to be powered by a standard battery for the entire starting fleet, since the manufacturers have already begun to discuss a partial liberalization of the development of accumulators starting from Gen4. Meanwhile, the Gen3 records an increase in the specific energy of the cells making up the battery, the result of the great technological advances in the sector in recent years. The new accumulators are thus able to guarantee a capacity equivalent to that of the Gen2, around 50 kWh, while allowing a considerable reduction in weight and volume. This reduction triggers a process of chain weight gains, as the lower mass of the battery also reduces the stresses to which various mechanical components of the car are subjected, such as the chassis, suspension and brakes, allowing them in turn to be lightened. The Gen3 records like this a minimum weight of 840 kg60 kg less than the second generation car, which stands at 900 kg.

The weight reduction involves a reduction in the energy necessary to accelerate the car, thus opening the door to the development of more powerful powertrains without these being limited by a lack of battery energy. The maximum deliverable power goes from the current 250 kW to 350 kW of the Gen3the equivalent of 470 horses. Even more important, however, is the power-to-weight ratio, which rises to 0.42 kW / kg compared to 0.28 kW / kg of the Gen2. According to the simulations conducted by the organizers, the electric single-seaters will finally be able to break through the wall of 300 km / h, with peaks expected around 320 km / h against the previous 280 km / h, performances that instill doubt whether a change in the design of the tracks on the calendar will be necessary.

Net of technological advances, the battery alone would not be able to power the electric motor with similar power for all 45 minutes of the race. This increases the regeneration power of the braking energy, which rises from 250 to 600 kW, of which 350 kW comes from the rear axle alone. It is also recorded a second generator at the front connected only to the front wheels, which can only be used to recharge the battery when braking with the prohibition of supplying engine power. The front generator will be subject to a mono-supply regime to be paid by Atieva, a company belonging to the Californian Lucid Motors, a company specializing in the development of electric vehicles. Overall, regeneration under braking will provide approx 40% of the energy needed to complete the tender, a much higher percentage than the previous 25%. The third generation cars are also prepared to carry out quick charge pit stop during the race, with the connector located at the rear of the car, at the top of the hood. During the stop, the battery will be recharged with a power of 600 kW for 30 seconds, thus providing 5 kWh of extra energy, equal to 10% of the accumulator capacity.

In light of the characteristics of the powertrain, it is possible to understand the reasons behind the aerodynamic and chassis choices of the technical department of Formula E, led by the Italian Alessandra Ciliberti. All in all the car appears smaller than its progenitor, a feature born from the need to reduce weight but which also indirectly facilitates the possibility of overtaking in the narrow city tracks on the calendar. The Gen3 is narrower, with the track going from 1800 to 1700 mm, but also lower, with the maximum height reduced by 4 cm. However, the main downsizing was carried out in length: the new single-seater measures just under 5.02 meters, about 18 cm less than the second generation car. The shortening of the wheelbase contributes to this, now equal to 2970 mm compared to the previous 3100 mm.

The smaller wheelbase and track dimensions of the car reduce the surface area of ​​the ground useful for generating the load. For this reason, the Gen3 exploits every available surface to recover the lost load, for example by lengthening and widening the flat bottom beyond the dimensions of the bellies. The nose itself appears significantly wider in relation to the track than the Gen2, a feature necessary to fair the front generator and partly the rotating drive shafts, potentially one of the main sources of aerodynamic drag. The greater bulk of the nose, however, is also useful for generating load in the most advanced part of the underbody. It is also curious how in the upper part the bodywork channels the air flow to the sides of the anti-rollover structure above the driver in the direction of the rear axle.

At the level of aerodynamic appendages, at the rear two vertical stabilizing fins stand out, framing a small wing profile aimed at reducing the pressure in the environment behind the car to accelerate the extraction of flows from the diffuser and therefore the load generated by the bottom, thus presenting itself which one beam-wing. At the front, the “biplane” front wing has a double airfoil. In fact, the technical department had been asked to make contacts more penalizing in case of loss of the wing, so as to encourage drivers to a cleaner driving style than in the recent past. According to the impressions that emerged after the first tests, compared to the Gen2 the new front wing generates a greater load, the absence of which is felt by the pilot in case of loss of the aileron. The wing also no longer extends to the fairing of the front wheels, which thus return to being entirely uncovered. This choice increases the overall aerodynamic resistance of the single-seater, but is made possible by the greater energy availability given by fast charging, 40% of energy recharged under braking and weight reduction.

The brake system will continue to be supplied by Brembo as far as calipers, discs and brake-by-wire system hardware are concerned. With the third generation car however the disc brakes on the rear axle disappear (below), since the main motor generator will be able to guarantee the entire braking contribution necessary for the rear axle thanks to regenerative braking. On the front, however, the hydraulic system will cooperate in the braking phases with the generator of Lucid Motors. Finally, with the Gen3 there is the transition from Michelin tires to those Hankook, also suitable for use in all weather conditions and composed of 26% natural rubber and recycled fibers. Formula E has in fact paid great attention to the aspect of environmental sustainability, presenting the third generation car as entirely neutral from the point of view of the carbon impact, measured right from the design stages. The frame, for example, is partially made with carbon fiber recycled from Gen2, while the use of materials of natural origin abounds for batteries, tires and for the frame itself. All suppliers also boast the FIA ​​3-star environmental certification and operate in compliance with the ISO 14001 standard, designed to reduce the impact of manufacturing processes.

In conclusion, the third-generation single-seater guarantees Formula E a significant leap forward in the performance that the category, after four years of Gen2 during which the electric technology has significantly advanced, was beginning to need. It will be interesting to evaluate the feedback on the chronometer not only of the increase in power, but also of the weight reduction and the different level of aerodynamic load. The most important aspect, however, will be how the Formula E revolution will have repercussions at the level of race dynamics, to evaluate which it will be necessary to wait for the first E-Prix of the new era in January 2023.