Employers call Gen Z lazy and ungrateful. The young people fight back, claiming that companies have too high expectations and pay too little.

Munich – The younger employees of Generation Z (Gen Z) are said to have a rather lax work ethic. Individual members of Gen Z themselves often provide insights into how they think about work on social networks. For example, a young woman who on TikTok to express their outrage over eight hours of work a day Another, however, finds seven and a half hours a day unreasonable.

A labor expert has also identified a lack of resilience among the young workforce. In her experience, however, Gen Z quits their jobs primarily out of fear.

“Fragile personalities”: Recruiter on Gen Z’s lack of resilience

Young people often feel unable to cope with their professional tasks, says recruitment specialist and headhunter Roxanne Calder to the news site news.com.au. Many would rather quit immediately out of concern that they won’t do their job well or that they don’t have enough experience for their position.

Gen Z lacks stamina and resilience, says a work expert. Added to this is unrealistic expectations. (Symbolic photo) © Imago

These “fragile personalities” cannot handle criticism and it acts like an accelerant for the quitting mentality of Gen Z. “When you enter professional life, you have to be willing to learn and accept that making mistakes is part of learning and that this does not mean that you are a failure,” criticizes Calder.

Young women in particular lack the self-confidence needed to get through the first, sometimes difficult years of starting a career. This may also be the reason why a young woman at the tender age of 26 has already had an incredible 17 jobs.

No bite at work? Young Gen Z woman explains herself and turns the tables

Paradoxically, Gen Z brings with them not only paralyzing insecurities but also unrealistic expectations to the workplace. If their superiors give them additional responsibility and tasks, they automatically assume that they are entitled to more pay. “It often costs employers more to train people for these things. If they do that, it’s because they see potential in them,” says Calder, rebuking Gen Z’s entitlement.

Anna Fountain also had the experience of unfair expectations – but on the part of her employers. The 23-year-old Australian worked as a social media manager for three years, she said. news.com.au told. She didn’t earn badly, but ultimately gave up her job anyway. “I became increasingly unhappy with this role and was constantly afraid of being replaced,” said the Gen Z employee.

“My hard work was never recognized”: Gen Z accuses companies of unfairness

This fear was fueled by the fact that certain qualifications were required for the well-paid position. “In my experience, as a social media manager you are also expected to be a graphic designer, copywriter, videographer and photographer. All skills that require extensive training and education.” Skills that the 23-year-old does not have, but that is what she communicated in the interview. A feeling of being overwhelmed and of failure arose.

She described herself to the news site as a hard worker, but that she received too little feedback from her superiors. “My hard work was never recognized,” she explained, but also stressed that not everything about her job was bad.

In the comments section under the article, a user mocks: “That must be brutal for the younger generation in the workplace,” and continues after a laughing emoji: “Not being praised for every little thing that is part of your job that you are paid for must be incredibly difficult.” A British entrepreneur accuses Gen Z of being unprofessional across the board, while young trainees feel exploited by many employers.

Youth Study 2024 shows inner life of young people in Germany

The impression is confirmed that Gen Z is rather anxious and worried about their lives, from the Youth Study 2024However, less in relation to professional life than to society, prosperity and the future. According to the survey, young people from Germany are particularly concerned about inflation. More than half of the 2,000 respondents aged between 19 and 29 expressed critical views on this (64 percent).

A similar number are concerned about wars in Europe and the world (60 percent). Unaffordable housing (54), climate change and a divided society are also worrying factors (49 each). Almost half doubt that they will have a secure retirement: 44 percent fear a collapse of the pension system, and 48 percent even fear falling into poverty in old age.

In addition, almost half of those surveyed feel threatened by increasing psychological stress. This is also reflected in an unprecedented level of sick leave among Gen Z. “Unfortunately, it also shows that the education system is currently unable to prepare young people to deal with increasing stress due to the accelerated digital life,” say the study leaders critically. (rku)