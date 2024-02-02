Home page World

From: Anna Lena Kiegerl

Some people claim that Generation Z is lazy and doesn't want to work. A study shows: This is what affects generations in the world of work.

Munich – There are numerous prejudices across the generations. People say that Generation Z is lazy, while baby boomers are old-fashioned. But how do the different generations behave on the labor market? This was found by a study by Institute for Generation Research out of here. Under the title “New Work and four-day weeks are not the key to success,” 1,132 people were surveyed about their working hours and the four-day week. IPPEN.MEDIA the study is available.

Four day week? According to the study, only seven percent have changed in recent years.

On average, respondents work 35.79 hours per week. Nevertheless, most people would be in favor of a four-day week with the same salary and reduced hours. The surprising thing: although Generation Z is often considered the laziest and least motivated, they are not the majority who are in favor of this model. Because 90.26 percent of respondents from Generation Y, i.e. Millennials, said “yes, definitely” or “more likely yes” to this suggestion – in Generation Z it was 88.42 percent. Generation X was in favor of the model with 87.36 percent and 84.09 percent in the baby boomer generation.

And how many people really only work four days a week? A total of 27.44 percent of employees are given the opportunity by their employer to only work four days a week. Under what conditions remains unclear. However, only a few take advantage of this offer. Only seven percent of those surveyed said they had switched from a five-day week to a four-day week in recent years.

Study on Generation Z in the world of work: Only a few feel part of a group

Another prejudice against Generation Z is that they demand too much from their employers. The most important finding from the study is that they actually feel rather uncomfortable in the world of work. This is shown by various results. Only 12.9 percent feel like they are part of a group; in the baby boomer generation there are around twice as many at 25.76 percent. Even when asked: “The tasks I have to do at work correspond to what I really want to do,” only 7.45 percent completely agreed. Among baby boomers, on the other hand, 22.14 percent completely agree with the statement.

Generation Z also wants more change. Only 8.51 percent of Gen Z respondents completely agree with the statement “If I could choose, I would continue to do things the same way at work.” Things look completely different with the baby boomer generation. At least 21.21 percent are completely satisfied with their work and apparently don't need any changes.