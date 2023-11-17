Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

Press Split

Home office not for everyone? This TikToker feels disadvantaged compared to colleagues with children. © Screenshots tiktok.com/@hopeyoufindyourdad

In a TikTok video, a young woman complains that she is being discriminated against at work. She makes accusations of laziness against her ex-boss.

Minneapolis – Since the corona pandemic, home office has been on everyone’s lips. In some companies it is practiced more, in others less and in very few not at all. A young woman from the US city of Minneapolis shows in a TikTok video how this is definitely not possible.

TikToker about working from home: disadvantage for employees without children

According to her account, her name is “Andra B.” In the first video on the channel, she complains about the unequal treatment between colleagues with children and those without and incidentally accuses her ex-boss of seriously neglecting her work in the home office.

The hook for the clip was apparently one Column in US Magazine The Cut, in which the author complains that she often has to do the work of colleagues with children. Andra describes herself as Gen Z and explains right from the start that she has no children. However, many of her colleagues, whom she describes as Millennials and Gen X, already have offspring.

And that brings with it some complications and inconsistencies. “I have the feeling that people in the office who have children have so much more free time and opportunities to take a break from work than colleagues without children,” she criticizes.

TikTok video about home office: Only colleagues with children are allowed to work from home

Her opinion: “If the difficulties increase, we should give them the opportunity to leave and take care of it.” However, she gained the feeling that there are double standards, especially for people who do not plan to have children to set the world.

Home office with children: The mother also has an eye for the hard-working offspring at home. © IMAGO / photo library



To support this accusation, she tells us all about it. “In my last office job, my boss and all colleagues with children were allowed to go home as soon as there was trouble with the children and they had to take care of it,” Andra begins the main part of her story.

She believes that this is important and should be handled that way everywhere. However, she and the other employees without children were never allowed to work from home. “The only time I was allowed to work from home, I was terminally ill and was denied time off even though I needed emergency care,” complains Andra.

That’s why she thought her boss assumed that no one could work from home – even though she herself often resorted to working from home. Andra then claims to have discovered for herself that her colleagues hardly worked from home. She cites her boss as an example.

Video: According to a survey, home office is as effective as an office

TikToker complains about her ex-boss: shared email inbox reveals laziness at home

“That day I saw an important email from a local news station asking for a quote from our company on some topic. And I thought that would be very cool, that would be an immense advertising effect for the company, but my boss is responsible for that,” she explains how her boss was exposed as a local slacker. In any case, Andra didn’t pay any further attention to the important email – it wasn’t her job, she thought.

But the nasty surprise still followed. “When my boss came back to the office a few days later, she insulted me about whether I had seen this email from the news channel,” the young woman remembers. She replied that she was happy about it and asked what happened next.

This apparently caught her boss off guard: “She got mad at me and explained that no one had responded to it, which meant we missed a big opportunity.” Andra herself claims to have made it clear that she would have reacted if she had known that her boss wouldn’t work. Officially, she had said goodbye to the home office.

Comments under TikTok video: Employees should cut back in favor of colleagues with young talent

In the comments, many users show understanding for Andra’s anger and report that they should cut back on Christmas or Halloween in favor of their colleagues with offspring. More than 2,000 opinions were shared under the video.

Another young woman recently appeared in a clip crying about an eight-hour day. She no longer has any energy after work. Another Woman gets upset about colleagues with children and is “not in the mood anymore”. A 22-year-old has herself sterilized and emphasizes: “I always knew that I didn’t want children.” A study shows this an end to the home office would. (mg)