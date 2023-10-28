Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister, Kilian Bäuml

A young TikToker tearfully laments her hard eight-hour workdays in a video. “I didn’t expect it to create a media frenzy.”

Update from October 27th, 5:04 p.m.: Meanwhile, the influencer Brielle has commented on her whining video. Her statements were misinterpreted. The newspaper Rolling Stones She said: “I don’t understand how the whole thing could turn into a political argument when I was just trying to open a conversation and be respectful to people who work longer hours than me.” It was from several media outlets created the false impression that she and other college graduates were lazy. The young woman then received criticism and hatred from many quarters.

“I didn’t expect it to cause a media frenzy,” said the influencer. “I was just trying to convey something to my followers who also have jobs with long hours. But haters have found my personal social media and are flooding it with horrible comments.”

However, according to Brielle, this is not the case, quite the opposite. She completed her studies faster than her fellow students and immediately looked for a job after graduating. Neither you nor Gen Z in general should be lazy. “[Die Gen Z] works just as hard as people before us, with lower salaries and higher costs of living,” she explains. In the past, families could afford for only one parent to work, but that is unthinkable today. The young woman suspects that many people are not actually angry with her personally, but rather dissatisfied with the time because their own commute takes up so much time.

First report from October 27th, 9:47 a.m.: Munich – A young influencer is up TikTok shared a video in which she shows herself exhausted and in tears at home in the evening after her day at work. The young woman seems to have touched a nerve with many people with her honest nature – more than two million people have now seen the video and thousands have commented approvingly. Others ask themselves: Is the younger generation effeminate? Meanwhile, a TikToker from Mallorca received a lot of criticism for a video she recently posted.

Gen Z influencer tearfully complains about a long day at work – “I have no energy left”

“Generation Z” is the generation of people born between 1997 and 2012. This also includes the young influencer Brielle, whose video recently went viral. “I know I’m probably being really dramatic and annoying. But this is the first time I’ve had a ‘9-5 job’ after college,” she says, her eyes red, referring to a normal workday that starts at 9 a.m. and lasts eight hours.

In the morning she has to leave the house around half past seven in order to get from her suburb to her job in the city on time. In the evening she doesn’t come home until 6 p.m. After a day like that, she “has no time to do anything. “I want to take a shower, eat something and go to bed,” complains Brielle. “I no longer have any energy for cooking, for workouts, nothing.” The influencer then bursts into tears in front of the camera. Her frustration has nothing to do with the work itself. “But 8-hour working days in general are totally crazy!” She knows that in the end she is lucky and other people have to work longer. In the current situation, she still finds it difficult to have a private life outside of work.

“8-hour days are just crazy”: Gen Z influencer mostly understands

Of the total of over two million views, more than 200,000 people left a like on the video. Many people also respond understandingly in the comments. “It’s so monotonous and depressing, I feel for you,” writes a young woman. Another commented: “I had a crisis when I got my first 9-5 job. I literally couldn’t believe this was life.”

What may be particularly surprising is that people from older generations can also empathize with the young woman’s suffering. “I’m 59 years old now and what you feel is what I felt in my job after school. It is so bad. Now I only work 6 hours,” writes an older woman in the comments. Many write about their own experiences and working hours. “It won’t get better,” predict others darkly.

Occasionally critical voices can also be found in the comments. “Welcome to life” or “Welcome to adulthood” are some apparently older TikTok users’ comments on the young woman’s complaints. One teacher commented, “I’m trying not to laugh because I’m in my 29th year of work.” (nz)