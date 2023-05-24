69% of Italians believe that the future of romantic dating will be very different from now, and more than half of Millennials say that the world of dating is healthier now for those aged 18-25 than when they were the same age . These are some of the data that emerge from The Future of Dating 2023 report, a story through data that reveals how members between the ages of 18 and 25 are revolutionizing the way we relate to others, rewriting the rules and standards dictated by generations previous. “A Renaissance in Dating, Driven by Authenticity – The new era of dating, password: authenticity” is the second report The Future of Dating by Tinder, which follows the one released in 2021 relating to dating trends that emerged during the pandemic. With the return to normality, this year’s report identifies new trends and habits, built on three fundamental pillars: inclusiveness, technology and, above all, authenticity.

“In 2023, Tinder will be used mostly by Generation Z,” says Faye Iosotaluno, COO of Tinder. “They are young people who influence society and challenge the rules in a really profound way. No other generation has ever had such a strong impact on traditions , fashions, customs, politics, technologies and cultures. Gen Z is driving the biggest change that has ever occurred in the history of dating, also revolutionizing the concept of dating itself. Around 80% of those aged 18-25 consider their well-being a priority when dating, and 79% believe that potential partners should share this type of approach. Not only that: 75% of young singles confirm they find more attractive is a Match who works on his mental health (or is willing to).

Gen Z place more emphasis on values-based qualities, such as loyalty (79%), respect (78%) and open-mindedness (61%). Physical appearance, on the other hand, is important to only 56% of them. This approach translates into what Paul Brunson, Tinder’s global relationship expert, calls “all or nothing.” Gen Z is willing to show their personality without filters and masks, take it or leave it. When it comes to dating, making real, authentic connections while staying true to who you are is high on the agenda for young people on Tinder. Having clear ideas and opinions is essential and in this, alcohol, or rather the lack thereof, plays a crucial role: 72% of Tinder subscribers openly state on their profiles that they don’t drink alcohol or only occasionally.

After the lockdown period, young people on Tinder have re-evaluated the importance of their time and in fact 51% of Gen Zs said they always look for a way to frame relationships even among the thousand daily commitments. Over two-thirds (68%) of users surveyed say they use dating apps when they’re at work, with Tinder’s Work Mode feature being visited every 4 seconds on average. Games and “conquer strategies” are not part of the nature of Gen Z The Tinder report shows that, compared to older daters, young people are 32% less likely to disappear with a person (the so-called “ghosting “). Additionally, 77% of Tinder users reply to someone they are interested in within 30 minutes, 40% reply within 5 minutes and more than a third respond immediately. This figure is even more interesting when compared with the way Millennials viewed dating 10 years ago: 73% of those aged 33-38 today agree that “conquest strategies” (such as making yourself wanted on purpose, give unclear signals, probe the ground) were considered the norm when they were 18-25 years old, while today they are no longer2.

While Gen Z is less interested in marriage than previous generations, Paul Brunson believes they “will have long and happy marriages. healthier, long-term marriages.” What actually matters to Gen Z are people, each with their own uniqueness. 80% of Tinder members surveyed say they have known and met a person from another ethnicity or culture. Two-thirds of the users interviewed (about 66%) admitted that thanks to Tinder they were able to meet and hang out with more people outside their social circle, getting to know people who otherwise they would never have been able to meet in everyday life. This data is also relevant for members of the LGBTQIA+ community, who recognize Tinder as a safe place to come out, even before doing it to family or friends. “Members of the LGBTQIA+ community are a rapidly growing group on Tinder, and people who identify as non-binary have increased by 104% in the last year,” says Paul Bronson. “The younger generation’s acceptance of differences and their inclusive way of experiencing gender and sexuality are the driving forces behind a new era – an approach that is paving the way for future generations to embrace their true selves.”