In celebration of Women’s Month, Tinder reveals how young women live their experience within the app. As already highlighted by the Year in Swipe annual report, young daters are more ready than ever to get involved and start new acquaintances, but with new rules! For example, globally, 56% of young people believe that the expression “to hook up” has a different meaning from the past: free from any negative meaning, today it simply becomes part of the dating experience, a way to live bonds without necessarily giving yourself labels. “The new generations experience relationships in a much more fluid and free way than in the past,” comments Leyla Guilany-Lyard, Senior Vice President, Global Communications at Tinder. “At Tinder, we strongly believe that there are no set rules when it comes to getting to know someone. On the contrary, we encourage our members to open themselves to all possibilities, welcoming all types of relationships, whether they last just a few chat messages, a date or a lifetime.”

Recent research promoted by Tinder has revealed that singles between 18 and 25 are looking for situations, friendships and relationships. 84% of people surveyed also said they feel optimistic when it comes to dating, showing that they are open to new possibilities. According to Tinder, 60% of Italian women admit in their bios that they are looking for someone to talk to, discuss and exchange opinions with. All, however, without giving up moments of lightness. “Simpatica”, “ironica” and “gentile” are in fact among the most used words in bios. Not only that: the ability not to take oneself too seriously and to face life with irony is also one of the most appreciated characteristics in a Match, followed by sympathy and the ability to communicate. Mutual respect is another key element of any new acquaintance. For women on Tinder, this means doing your part in eliminating bad behaviors and habits like ghosting, but also taking the initiative and making the first move by breaking the ice with a chat message.

The interests of young women on Tinder range from music (which is once again confirmed as the number one interest), to art and movies. Going to the cinema is one of the favorite activities for a first date, but even a simple coffee together can be a great way to get to know each other a little better without pretensions. And speaking of movies, the most popular are those of Marvel, Harry Potter and Star Wars. Different speech instead for the most cited TV series (Friends, The Office and How I Met Your Mother).