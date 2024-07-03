Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Press Split

Some people love their first name, others hate it. On Reddit, a user complained about her name, which caused her a few tears.

Munich – Nowadays, female first names such as Emma and Sophia as well as male First names like Noah and Leon are popular. However, some children are given first names that they are completely unhappy with. This was recently highlighted by a case of Gen-Z on Reddit clearly.

Reddit user cries over her first name: “I hate my name”

A first name is something that people carry with them their entire lives. That’s why choosing a name should have special meaning for parents. The case on Reddit shows that first names don’t always match the taste of their own children. “I hate my first name so much that I’ve cried so many times because of it,” wrote a Gen Z user in her post. She thinks her parents chose a “horrible name” for her.

The user is embarrassed every time other people call her by her first name, she writes in her post. “It’s just a grandma name and I hate it when people tell me it’s not that bad.” She is particularly annoyed when other people complain about her name, “just because it’s supposedly too normal, but I would die for it.” She also stated what name her parents had chosen for her: “Who calls their child Sharon???”

Inappropriate first name: Reddit users give tips on changing your name

The Reddit user is particularly troubled by the name Karen, which is associated with a lot of negativity on the internet. “Other people always compare my name to Karen and they always say that Karens and Sharons are so annoying.” She has already considered changing her name, but is also pessimistic in this regard: “I have lived with the name for so many years, changing it now would be weird. I’ll just remain a teenager with a grandma’s name.”

First names are a matter of taste. But one woman on Reddit was not happy with her name at all. © blickwinkel/Imago (symbolic image)

The Reddit post received almost 500 comments (as of July 2, 2024), which initially encouraged the user. Many encouraged her to think about changing her name if she was really so against her first name: “Even your mother supports you, so just do it.” Others said that the name Sharon was not bad at all: “My name is Sharon too. At some point you will either love the name or be annoyed that you gave it away.”