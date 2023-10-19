













There are still three more episodes left before the show ends but things have gone so well with this one that the company decided to take this step.

The first episode of this television show came out on September 29, 2023, and everything happened very quickly.

After the sixth episode, the seventh will be released on October 27 and the eighth will be released on November 3.

Vernon Sanders, head of the television division of Amazon MGM Studios, had comments and revelations about it.

The first thing he said was ‘Expanding The Boys universe with a series as bold as Gen V has been an incredible journey for us and our wonderful partners at Sony’. Later, he spoke about the results obtained.

According to Sanders the series of Gene V was No. 1 on Amazon Prime Video in more than 130 countries, and was listed as the most coveted new original production on this service so far in 2023.

So they are very excited that the team behind it and the cast will continue to tell new stories with the upcoming episodes. The reception that the program has had from critics is also something that should be highlighted.

On Rotten Tomatoes Gene V It has a rating of 97%, and adding this to the audience rating worked in favor of it getting a second season.

Creative producers Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters shared their happiness about the series renewal.

Source: Amazon Prime Video.

Likewise, they shared that the writers are already working on the next episodes. At least the Hollywood screenwriters’ strike is over; but there is still that of the actors.

The video on Twitter shows the cast celebrating the announcement of the second season.

Apart from Gene V We have more information about series in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

