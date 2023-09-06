The new trailer of Gen V officially announces the exit date from the Amazon series spin-off of The Boys, which will be available on the Prime streaming platform starting next September 29th.
Presented last December with a first trailer, Gen V is set as mentioned in same world as The Boys but chronicles the misadventures of students at Godolkin University, a college created specifically to educate and train the next heroes.
Even with overtime powershowever, these are still boys, and so the show will show us quite a few situations that are decidedly borderline, some of which are anticipated in the trailer that you find below.
Some familiar faces
As per tradition for this kind of production, in Gen V we will find some personages seen in The Boys, as A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Ashley (Colby Minifie), Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) and Adam Bourke (PJ Byrne).
As for the main cast of the show, the cast list includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert and Jason Ritter.
