The new trailer of Gen V officially announces the exit date from the Amazon series spin-off of The Boys, which will be available on the Prime streaming platform starting next September 29th.

Presented last December with a first trailer, Gen V is set as mentioned in same world as The Boys but chronicles the misadventures of students at Godolkin University, a college created specifically to educate and train the next heroes.

Even with overtime powershowever, these are still boys, and so the show will show us quite a few situations that are decidedly borderline, some of which are anticipated in the trailer that you find below.