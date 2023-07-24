Gen Vthe spin-off TV series of The Boys arriving on Prime Video on September 29, was shown with the first teaser trailer in Italianreleased in celebration of San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

A few days after the official collaboration between Call of Duty and The Boys, thenarrative universe created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson therefore continues to expand, generating in this case a parallel story set within the walls of Godolkin University.