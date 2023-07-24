Gen Vthe spin-off TV series of The Boys arriving on Prime Video on September 29, was shown with the first teaser trailer in Italianreleased in celebration of San Diego Comic-Con 2023.
A few days after the official collaboration between Call of Duty and The Boys, thenarrative universe created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson therefore continues to expand, generating in this case a parallel story set within the walls of Godolkin University.
Gen V?
Aspiring Young Heroes in College: What Could Go Wrong? This is the incipit of Gen V, the series that will introduce several new characters to grappling with a school designed to test and train them, but which actually hides terrible secrets that will push the protagonists to make choices.
The cast of Gen V sees the presence of Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert and Jason Ritter, but some stars of The Boys will also be present in the first episodes.
