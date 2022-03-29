“I am quite surprised by some statements, which I read these days, contrary to the commitment of the NATO countries to dedicate 2% of GDP to investments in defense. And I am surprised because this purpose, shared by all the countries of the Alliance, certainly not born today, on the occasion of the conflict involving Ukraine. That intention to raise the defense capabilities of NATO nations was born many years ago with the awareness of the need to increase financial resources to achieve a common defense that he was able to effectively oppose reckless actions that can, unfortunately and as in the case of Ukraine, take place at any time “. General Mauro Del Vecchio, Commander in numerous international operations, said this to Adnkronos, commenting on the opposition expressed against the increase in the operational and defense capabilities of the Atlantic Alliance by Giuseppe Conte who, in previous circumstances as Prime Minister, had Italy’s adherence to an understanding that has long been considered appropriate has always been confirmed.

“It was a decision that all countries, including ours, had signed through the presence and involvement of those who were in charge of our country at that time – recalls the general – and which arose from particular conditions that we must never forget: defense is a function that cannot be built overnight, which must have resources to be implemented and which must always be kept in due capacity. You cannot build a defense structure in two days, especially if you want to have an instrument that contributes to maintaining peace. Italy, like all the other NATO nations, had adhered to this concept since the early 2000s, it reaffirmed it in 2014 and also recently “.

“At the moment the conditions in our country are rather delicate – concludes the general – but this does not mean that we can disregard what we have said for over 20 years. We cannot oppose a principle of exclusive defense which at this moment is supported by a dramatic situation that we are living almost on our skin and almost on our borders. What more can we wait to understand that the measure to increase defensive capabilities is absolutely essential? “.

(by Silvia Mancinelli)