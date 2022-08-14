The young central defenders, already strong, with a bright future ahead. Take them when they don’t cost 25 million, find them in Holland and Belgium, bring them to Italy under the right conditions knowing that – well it goes – they could be big capital gains. But also knowing that, if it didn’t go very well, there would be an important technical return in the immediate future. We are talking about Perr Schuurs, promised spouse of Torino, and Jhon Lucumí, arriving in Bologna.