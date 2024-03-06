In Italy the “pharmaceutical sector is worth around 50 billion euros, we are first in Europe and we compete with Germany. It is an excellence that must be defended as well as implemented. A table has been set up between Mimit and the Ministry of Health to increase the dialogue between government institutions and public industry to highlight the opportunities that exist in Italy”. This was said by the Undersecretary for Health Marcello Gemmato speaking at the 'Europa Health – Challenges and opportunities for the future' event promoted today in Rome by Eli Lilly at Spazio Europa, headquarters of the representation in Italy of the European Commission and the European Parliament, in the same building where the company's new institutional offices were inaugurated

And regarding the pharmaceutical company which recently announced a further investment in Italy of over 750 million euros in the next 2 years to strengthen innovative production, Gemmato underlined how “Lilly is a company that believes in Italy and consequently invests in Italy and we need foreign investors and companies that invest in our country.” We have “levels of professionals who deal with pharmaceuticals with a profound preparation – he then added – as they are well trained by our public universities. The issue is to make them stay in Italy: increasing the level of investments has the positive effect of preventing our researchers from going abroad and tends to strengthen our GDP”.