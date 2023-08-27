“The Meloni government believes in public and universal health as written in Article 32 of the Constitution, equal levels must be guaranteed to all”

“It touches a sore spot in our nation”. As Marcellus GemmatoUndersecretary for Health, guest at La Piazza di Affaritaliani.it in Ceglie Messapica, answers the question of the director Angelo Maria Perrino on the instability and serious problems of public health.

“As an Apulian and a Southerner I cannot deny that the health problem exists, especially in the South and in Puglia. I recall that the reform of Title V of the Constitution has led to the regionalization of health care. Our ministry, led by the minister Tell us, extraordinary and very good, gives addresses but then the practical declination is on the various territories. We are evaluated on the financing of the system and the national health fund and we also have to implement new organizational models”.

“As a citizen of this region – explains Gemmato – friends and ordinary citizens ask me every day why they have to wait six months for a diagnostic investigation. The levers are in the hands of the region led by Emiliano and the councilor for Healthcare. I’m not disengaging, but the points to compose the public health puzzle must be well defined”.

“In 2018 the foundation Gimbe he said that in the previous 10 years, when he governed the centre-left, 37 billion euros had been definanced for health care. Let’s start with a 114 billion national health fund, then with Covid, for masks, vaccines, nurses and doctors, we have risen to 126 billion. The Meloni government has not only confirmed this figure but will increase it by 8 billion and 300 million euros in three years. Those of our adversaries are lies which, repeated continuously, become half-truths. The Meloni government believes in public and universal health as written in Article 32 of the Constitution, equal levels must be guaranteed to all. We have been in government for 10 months, I know there are immense expectations but the government must be evaluated over the five years. We will cure many critical issues and give dignity to public health”, explains the undersecretary.

Then the attack on the Apulian governor Emiliano. “The first serious approach to solving problems is to stop with the cronyism in healthcare, used as electoral consensus. Often citizens to have a diagnostic investigation in Puglia have to go and take their hat off the powerful on duty to jump the queue. We have to go back to being one of the best public health organizations in the world. According to Bloomberg, the Italian one is fourth in the world and therefore we don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. There are great professionalism of health workers “.

