“Redefining the prices of healthcare services, because there is a strong inappropriateness in providing some services. A situation in our opinion which is also the result of a lack of local healthcare which was highlighted during the Covid emergency. I mean that doctors of general medicine, paediatricians of free choice, community homes and community hospitals can have a fundamental role in directing high and medium complexity in the right direction, and ensuring that, especially in the diagnostic and treatment phase, produce waste. The algorithm developed by Lum helps to carry out correct planning, to optimize the performance of the national public healthcare system and to create new organizational models. The fact of being able to parameterize each healthcare service in depth offers an extraordinary opportunity for innovation and sustainability”. This was said by the Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato, on the occasion of the presentation – today in the Auditorium of the Ministry of Health – of a new algorithm for the analysis of the costs of healthcare services, created by the Free Mediterranean University 'Giuseppe De Gennaro'.