“The national plan for rare diseases, finally completed, is now awaiting formal adoption by the State-Regions Conference. The Plan is the outline for working together to improve the diagnosis and care pathways of people with rare diseases, with a multidisciplinary approach, homogeneous across the territory and capable of combining innovation and sustainability”. So the Undersecretary for Health Marcello Gemmato in a message sent to the president of Fedemo Cristina Cassone, on the occasion of the conference “Progress of research and deficiencies in assistance to ECMs” promoted today in Rome by the Federation of Hemophiliac Associations on the occasion of the XIX World Day of ‘haemophilia.

“I am sure that the contribution of patient associations and sector organizations will continue to support health and care policy choices in the most rational way, in favor of the sick and those who take care of them on a daily basis”, underlines gemmato addressing “the maximum closeness to all haemophiliac patients and their caregivers, excellently represented by Fedemo whom I sincerely thank for the commendable work performed every day alongside the patients, their families, as well as the institutions and us political decision-makers”.