(Adnkronos) – «We must reverse the trend which today sees the State investing 95% of its resources in treatment and the remaining 5% in prevention. The ideal solution to reduce NHS expenses” said Marcello Gemmato, undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, on the occasion of the meeting entitled: “Health and Sustainability, a strategic combination for the country system”, held at the Senate of the Republic, promoted by Senator Liris, with the support of Ucb Pharma and The European House Ambrosetti.
#Gemmato #diseases #prevention
