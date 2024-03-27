“Robert Giovanni Nisticò is certainly an excellent professional, a profound expert in the pharmaceutical world and therefore I imagine he is the right profile to lead a finally reformed Aifa to perform and respond to the needs for speed and care that companies, but above all citizens, they expect.” Thus to Adnkronos Salute the Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato, on the sidelines of the '40th anniversary of the Italian Federation of medical and scientific societies – Towards the General States Fism', taking place in Rome today and tomorrow.

“For the official nomination of Nisticò as president of the Italian Medicines Agency – adds Gemmato – we await the next State-Regions Conference, following the indication from the Minister of Health Schillaci”.

“Together with greater financing of the National Public Health Fund, I register that the Meloni government is increasing the financing of the National Health Fund to 136 billion euros.” But “new organizational models are needed. In this the Fism, and therefore the Italian medical-scientific societies, essentially come together and give a great contribution to what the debate could be. The theme is that of the sustainability of our National Health Service. The Italians age, ours is among the longest-lived populations in the world, we are second only to Japan, which is why we must make our NHS sustainable. How? By investing more in prevention, as emerged from the conference of the Italian Federation of Medical-Scientific Societies. Today, Fsn, 95% is spent on treatment, only 5% on prevention. We will have to reverse this relationship in order to prevent certain pathologies from manifesting themselves, to improve health performance for the citizen and save money for the state coffers “.