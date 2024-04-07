Marcello Gemmato, undersecretary of Health and head of Fratelli d'Italia in Puglia, speaks with Affaritaliani.it of the judicial storm that hit Bari, the province and the entire Puglia region





“We asked for a monothematic municipal council of Bari, but nothing. If it is not discussed in the municipal council, where should it be discussed? A total entrenchment on the part of Decaro which, perhaps, denotes fear of confrontation. If he had no problems, yes would open up to debate.” This is stated by ad Affaritaliani.it Marcello Gemmato, undersecretary of Health and head of Fratelli d'Italia in Puglia, on the judicial storm that hit Bari, the province and the entire Puglia region. “On Emiliano I remember that after my sentence in La Piazza di Affaritaliani.it in Ceglie Messapica at the end of August 2023 on the clientelistic management of healthcare in Puglia he asked for my resignation. Conversely now, but I say this as a joke, he should be the one to resign. At the very least, make a deep reflection on his words and above all on the patronage system that is dramatically emerging thanks to the judiciary in Puglia. Now that the cards are revealed, we see that I wasn't entirely wrong.”

THE INTERVIEW WITH MARCELLO GEMMATO

You were the first at La Piazza di Affaritaliani.it in Ceglie Messapica at the end of August 2023 to talk about the clientelistic system in the Puglia region. The facts are proving her right…

“Yes, unfortunately what was my suspicion highlighted in La Piazza last summer Affaritaliani.it in Ceglie Messapica it is dramatically proving to be a reality, even above all predictions. The investigations and the consequent 130 arrests tell us that the bosses have militarily occupied the largest municipal municipality in the Puglia region under total municipal control, we have seen how the exchange vote works for 50 euros or for a gas cylinder and a total ease in behavior . A truly explosive mixture of arrogance and unscrupulousness. The Bari city councilors of Fratelli d'Italia have asked several times, even in the aftermath of the arrests, for a debate on these issues, but without obtaining it from the centre-left majority. Now the judiciary has discovered a system of corruption that is shocking.”

Do you see Decaro and Emiliano as directly responsible for what is happening?

“As far as Decaro is concerned, the access commission called to evaluate the degree of infiltration of organized crime into the Bari municipal machine will judge, but there is clearly a political responsibility on their part. In the best case scenario there was culpa in vigilando, an underestimation of some characters and some ways of operating, in the worst case scenario these ways of operating have been exalted. Citizenship, a distinctive trait of Emiliano as president, served to seek consensus for Decaro too. And all this has polluted Apulian politics over the last twenty years.”

Are the investigations that have hit the Democratic Party isolated cases or is there a real system of criminal activity in Puglia?

“To understand if there is a real system we have to wait for the investigations to continue, but we discover that the same things happen in Turin that happen in Bari. The acquisition of consent not only in Bari but also in the province took place with the methods that the investigation is demonstrating. System is a precise definition of a way of doing things to obtain electoral consensus and from what we have seen and read it would seem so. The investigations will then take their course and we will have a more precise cross-section Politically, we strongly condemn the fact that to date consensus has transformed the Democratic Party into a sort of permanent electoral committee. For years, the Democratic Party has no longer talked about ideas and projects for the territory and citizens but only about how to manage the contingency. Precisely, a permanent electoral committee that has nothing to do with the idea of ​​society which instead should be central in political and administrative action”.

Should the municipality of Bari be placed under commissionership and should Emiliano resign?

“I hope that the municipality of Bari will not be placed under commissionership, it would be a disgrace for our city. I sincerely hope not. It will be up to the commission to define what happened and following what is prescribed by the TUEL (Consolidated Law on Local Authorities) to decide the procedure to follow. All this despite a highly negative political opinion. Decaro never wanted a discussion, not even after what emerged. We asked for a monothematic municipal council of Bari, but nothing. If it isn't discussed in the municipal council, where is it discussed? must he speak? A total entrenchment on the part of Decaro which, perhaps, denotes fear of confrontation. If he had no problems he would open himself up to the debate. On Emiliano I remember that after my sentence in La Piazza by Affaritaliani.it on the clientelistic management of healthcare in Puglia he asked for my resignation. Conversely now, but I say it as a joke, he should be the one to resign. At least make a deep reflection on his words and above all on the patronage system that is dramatically emerging thanks to the judiciary in Puglia. Now that the cards are revealed, we can see that I wasn't entirely wrong. Emiliano at least learn to use his words better.”

Who will run for the centre-right in Puglia and Bari?

“The region goes to the vote in 2025 and it is absolutely early. For the city of Bari we are thinking and within 48 there will be the name of a candidate who will certainly be a politician”.